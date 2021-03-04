The European releases award winners for 2020

Despite an extremely challenging and uncertain year, The European continues to acknowledge businesses that have been able to weather the storm, and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Energy, Technology, Banking and Investment, and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central & Eastern Europe. These companies and individuals have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.
The responses and the nominations The European have received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment / values, and marketing strategies.
The full list is as follows:
101INVESTING
Best Crypto Broker
Aafiya
Most Innovative Healthcare Solutions Provider
Afore SURA
Pension Fund of the Year – Mexico
Afore SURA
Best Diversified Investment Performance – Mexico
African Open Sky
Best Performing Aviation Company – Africa
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait
Best Credit Card – Kuwait
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait – Egypt
Best Performing Bank – Egypt
Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait
Best Project and Structured Finance Company
Alex Katsaros, TopFX
FX Broker CEO of the Year – Cyprus
Al khalij Commercial Bank “al khaliji”
Best Corporate Bank – Qatar
Al khalij Commercial Bank “al khaliji”
Best in Private Banking – MENA
Alter Equity
Best ESG Private Equity Firm – France
Al Waha Funds of Funds
Best Sustainable Investment Fund Manager – Bahrain
Arche Family Office
Best Family Office – Luxembourg
Arche Wealth Management
Most Innovative Investment Company – Luxembourg
Asia Forex Mentor
Best Trading Education Provider – Singapore
Astons
Best European Citizenship Provider – Europe
Atradius
Best Credit Insurance Solutions Provider – The Netherlands
Augusto Mitidieri, Sintetica
Best Performing CEO Pharma – Europe
Augusto Mitidieri, Sintetica
Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to the Pharma Industry
AvaTrade
#1 Broker
AYA SOMPO Insurance
Most Innovative General Insurance Company – Myanmar
AYA SOMPO Insurance
Outstanding CSR Initiative of the Year – Myanmar
BACE Technologies Limited
Most Innovative Identity-Protection AI Solutions (BACE API) – Ghana
Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB)
Best International Offshore Programmes – Global
Banco BCS
Best Corporate Bank – Angola
Banco BCS
Best Private Bank – Angola
Banco de Chile
Bank of the Year – Chile
Banco de Chile
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile
Banco de Chile
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile
Banco Finantia
Best Private Banking – Portugal
Banco Hipotecario de El Salvador
Bank of the Year – El Salvador
Banco Hipotecario de El Salvador
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion and RSC – El Salvador
Banco Hipotecario de El Salvador
SME Bank of the Year - El Salvador
Banco Interatlantico
Bank of the Year – Cabo Verde
Bank J. Safra Sarasin Ltd.
Excellence for Swiss Private Banking Services – Switzerland
Bank of China Macau Branch
Best Bank for Cash Management
Bank of China Macau Branch
Best SME Partner Bank – Macau
Bank of China Macau Branch
Most Innovative Bank of the Year – Macau
Banque Du Caire
Best Fixed Income Banking Provider - Egypt
Banque Du Caire
Best Treasury Management Bank – Egypt
Banque Du Caire
Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – Egypt
Banque Du Caire
Liquidity Management Provider of the Year – Egypt
Banque Misr
Best SME Partner Bank – Egypt
Banque Misr
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – MENA
Barbara Singer, Executive Core
Best Executive CEO in Leadership and Executive Coaching – Global
BBVA Mexico
Bank of the Year – Mexico
BBVA Mexico
Best Bank in Digital Innovation and Financial Inclusion – Mexico
BCI
Bank of the Year – Mozambique
BDMG
Best SME Bank Partner – Brazil
BDMG
Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility – Brazil
BDSwiss
Best Forex Trading Innovation
BLOM BANK
Bank of the Year – Lebanon
BLOM BANK
Bank of the Year – MENA
BLOM BANK
Strongest Performing Bank – Lebanon
BNF Bank
Bank of the Year – Malta
BROKEREO
Best Retail FX Broker – Europe
BSK Global Technologies
Best Data Analytics and Technology Provider – Kenya
BSK Global Technologies
Cyber Security Innovators and Risk Solutions of the Year – East Africa
Catalyst Group
Best Growth Strategy and Boutique Consultancy – USA
CIFI
Green Bond Issuer of the Year – LATAM
CIFI
Infrastructure Financing Company of the Year – LATAM
CIFI
Most Sustainable Financing Company of the Year – LATAM
CIMB Bank Philippines
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Philippines
CINDE
Best FDI Impact Performance – Latin America
CINDE
FDI Promotion Agency of the Year – Latin America
CINDE
Investment Hub for Technology Operation & Innovation – Latin America
Citizenship by Investment Unit
Best Global Citizenship By Investment Programme
CMB
Banking Ambassador of the Year – Monaco
CMB
Customer Service Private Bank of the Year – Monaco
Cocolife Asset Management Company, Inc.
Best Sustainable Investment Fund Management – The Philippines
consus clinicmanagement GmbH
Most Innovative Healthcare Consultancy of the Year – Germany
COYOL Free Zone
Business Hub for Life Science and Advance Manufacturing – Latin America
COYOL Free Zone
Latin America Free Zone of the Year – Latin America
COYOL Free Zone
Most Innovative Free Zone of the Year – Latin America
Cumplo
Best Investment Platform for SMEs – Chile
Currency.com
Best Regulated Crypto Exchange of the Year
Currency.com
Cryptocurrency Leading Mobile App of the Year
CRDB Bank
Bank of the Year – Tanzania
CRDB Bank
Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Program – Tanzania
Credicorp Capital
Best Diversified Investment Performance – Peru
Credicorp Capital
Investment Management Company of the Year – Peru
Credicorp Capital
Mutual Funds Company of the Year – Peru
Davivienda Corredores
Brokerage Firm of the Year – Colombia
Davivienda Corredores
Capital Markets Company of the Year – Colombia
Davivienda Corredores
Mutual Funds Company of the Year – Colombia
Digicel Group
Most Digitally Inclusive Telecom Operator – Caribbean
DPM Finanzas
Best Independent Financial Advisory Firm – Spain
EcoCash (Cassava Fintech)
Most Globally Innovative Mobile Payment Solution – Zimbabwe
EFG Hermes Foundation
Best CSR Institution – MENA
Egnyte
Best Cloud Services Provider – US
Elkanis & Partners
Best Innovation in Digital Farming Technology – Nigeria
Elysios Smart Farming
Best Innovation in Digital Farming Technology – Brazil
Elysios Smart Farming
Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence AgTech Solutions – Brazil
ETFinance
Best CFD Broker – Europe
Euro Exim Bank
Most Innovative Trading Bank
FastPay
Best Digital Wallet – Iraq
FastPay
Most Disruptive Payments Technology Solutions – Iraq
FBS
Most Reliable Forex Broker – Asia
FBS
Most Reliable Forex Broker – LATAM
FBS
Most Reliable Forex Broker – MENA
Fidelis Finance
Best Sustainable SME Growth Investment Partner – Cyprus
Fidelis Finance
Most Influential CEO Financial Industry – Burkina Faso
Fides Treasury Services
Best Performing Multi Banking Solutions Provider
FINVIA Family Office GmbH
Best Wealth Management Services – Germany
Football Index
Most Transparent Broker – UK
FP Markets
Best Online Trading Services – Australia
FP Markets
Most Trusted Forex Broker – Europe
Government of Bermuda
Best Recovery From Covid-19
GreenCycle/Prezero
Most Innovative Recycling and Waste Management Solutions – Germany
Halyk Bank
Best SME Partner Bank – Kazakhstan
Halyk Bank
Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility – Kazakhstan
Hong Kong Asset Management
Best Performing Credit Fund – Hong Kong
Honorable Lujaina Mohsin Haider Darwish
Businesswoman of the Year – MENA
HotForex
Most Transparent Broker – South America
House of Investment
Best Investment Advisory Firm – Cyprus
House of Investment
Best Performing Boutique Investment Company – Cyprus
HSBC Global Asset Management Mexico
Asset Management Company of the Year – Mexico
HQ Capital
Alternative Investment Manager of the Year – Germany
Inecobank CJSC
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Armenia
Information Security Forum
Best Performing Advisory Firm in Cyber Security
InvestPorto
Best City Investment Promotion Team – Portugal
Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University
Best Education Provider in Islamic Economics and Finance – Turkey
Ivan Tobar, Banco Finca
Social Impact Leader of the Year – Ecuador
Kairos Partners SGR
Best Sustainable Investment Fund Management – Italy
Kaiserwetter Energy Asset Management
Best Energy Data Collection and Analysis Solutions – Germany
Kenarava Group Limited
Best Sustainable Agribusiness Innovator – Kenya
Kelleher International
Top Global Matchmaker
KIB
Best e-Banking Product – Kuwait
KIB
Most Innovative SME Bank Partner – Kuwait
Kontora Family Office
Wealth Management Family Office of the Year – Germany
KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds
Best Managed Retirement Fund – South Africa
KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds
Best Pension Fund of the Year – South Africa
Limonetik
Most Disruptive Payments Technology Solutions – France
Luc D’Urso, Atempo-Wooxo Group
Best CEO in Cybersecurity – Europe
Mabanee Company K.P.S.C
Best Real Estate Developer Sustainable “Green” Development – Kuwait
Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM)
Best Investment Promotion Agency – Macau
Medgate
Best Performing MedTech CEO – Europe
Medgate
Most Innovative TeleHealth Services Provider – Europe
MFS Africa
Best Finance API – Africa
Mr Abdoulaye K. Sory
Most Influential CEO in Finance Industry – Burkina Faso
Mr Max O Cisse, African Open Sky
Best Performing CEO for the Aviation Industry
Mr Patrick Bitature, Simba Group
Best Entrepeneur of the Year – East Africa
National Bank of Egypt
Best Banking CSR Provider – Egypt
National Bank of Egypt
Best Banking Transactions Provider – Egypt
National Bank of Egypt
Best Corporate Loans Provider – Egypt
National Bank of Egypt
Digital Banking Provider of the Year – Egypt
National Bank of Egypt
Retail Banking of the Year – Egypt
National Investments Company KSCP
Best Investment Fund Management Company – Kuwait
Oenofuture
Best Performing Fine Wine Company of the Year
Panthera Solutions SARL
Best Financial Service Provider – Europe
Powergas Africa Ltd
CNG Production Company of the Year – Africa
Prime Lands Real Estate Development
Best Real Estate Developer (Sustainable Green Development) – Qatar
Promote Iceland
Best Trade and Foreign Investment Promotion Team – Iceland
Sai Gon J.S. Commercial Bank
Best Banking Technology – Vietnam
SCA
Best ESG Forestry and Renewable Raw Material – Sweden
SeABank
Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Vietnam
Simba Group
Best Diversified Group Leadership – Uganda
SOCARTO
Best Raw Materials Sustainability – Africa
SOCARTO
Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited (SISL)
Best Brokerage House – Nigeria
Steve Durbin, Information Security Forum
Managing Director of the Year in Cyber Security
StormGain
Cryptocurrency Trading and Exchange Platform of The Year
String Analytics
Most Innovative Credit Scoring Solution - Kenya
Sura Investment Management
Investment Management Company of the Year – Mexico
Sura Investment Management
Most Innovative Asset Management Company – Mexico
Sura Investment Management
Leading Company in Social Responsible Investment – Mexico
Taishin Financial Holdings
Best CSR Institution – Taiwan
Taishin Financial Holdings
Best Sustainable SME Growth Investment Partner – Taiwan
T Bridge Venture Partners Ltd
ESG Private Equity Firm of the Year
Timbeter
Most Innovative Artificial Forestry Intelligence Tech Solutions – Estonia
Toledo Capital AG
Best Boutique Wealth Management – Family Office
TopFX
Best FX Liquidity Provider – Cyprus
TradeFW
Best Trading Conditions
Trade 360
Best Gold Trading Broker
TRAXION
Freight Transport and Logistics Company of the Year – Mexico
TRAXION
Most Innovative Integrated Logistics Solutions Company – Mexico
Triodos Bank NV
Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – The Netherlands
Tristar
Best ESG Integrated Regional Energy Logistics Solutions – GCC
Turnkey Africa
Most Innovative Insurance Technology Solutions of the Year – East Africa
Uganda Free Zones Authority (UFZA)
Best ESG Industrial Free Zone Hub – East Africa
Utopia Analytics
Best AI & Machine Learning Solution for Data Analytics – Finland
USG Group
Best Trading Education Provider – Australia
USG Group
Most Transparent Broker – Australia
Vallstein
Most Innovative Bank Relationship Management Solutions
valU
Innovation in Fintech – Egypt
Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc
Best Real Estate Corporate Governance – The Philippines
Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc
Most Innovative Real Estate Development Team – The Philippines
Voltylab S.A.M
Structured Products Firm of the Year – Monaco
Wooxo
Best Backup Solution Provider – France
Wooxo
Best IT Security Provider – France
WP Energy Plc.
Best Renewable Energy (LPG) Efficient Provider – Thailand
XM
Best Online CFD & FX Trading Broker - Global
XM
Best Customer Service Experience - Global
