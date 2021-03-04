The European releases award winners for 2020

The award scheme aimed to recognise companies that adapted to the uncertainty of the year and triumphed in their objectives...

Despite an extremely challenging and uncertain year, The European continues to acknowledge businesses that have been able to weather the storm, and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Energy, Technology, Banking and Investment, and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central & Eastern Europe. These companies and individuals have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.

The responses and the nominations The European have received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment / values, and marketing strategies.

The full list is as follows:

101INVESTING

Best Crypto Broker

Aafiya

Most Innovative Healthcare Solutions Provider

Afore SURA

Pension Fund of the Year – Mexico

Afore SURA

Best Diversified Investment Performance – Mexico

African Open Sky

Best Performing Aviation Company – Africa

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait

Best Credit Card – Kuwait

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait – Egypt

Best Performing Bank – Egypt

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait

Best Project and Structured Finance Company

Alex Katsaros, TopFX

FX Broker CEO of the Year – Cyprus

Al khalij Commercial Bank “al khaliji”

Best Corporate Bank – Qatar

Al khalij Commercial Bank “al khaliji”

Best in Private Banking – MENA

Alter Equity

Best ESG Private Equity Firm – France

Al Waha Funds of Funds

Best Sustainable Investment Fund Manager – Bahrain

Arche Family Office

Best Family Office – Luxembourg

Arche Wealth Management

Most Innovative Investment Company – Luxembourg

Asia Forex Mentor

Best Trading Education Provider – Singapore

Astons

Best European Citizenship Provider – Europe

Atradius

Best Credit Insurance Solutions Provider – The Netherlands

Augusto Mitidieri, Sintetica

Best Performing CEO Pharma – Europe

Augusto Mitidieri, Sintetica

Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to the Pharma Industry

AvaTrade

#1 Broker

AYA SOMPO Insurance

Most Innovative General Insurance Company – Myanmar

AYA SOMPO Insurance

Outstanding CSR Initiative of the Year – Myanmar

BACE Technologies Limited

Most Innovative Identity-Protection AI Solutions (BACE API) – Ghana

Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB)

Best International Offshore Programmes – Global

Banco BCS

Best Corporate Bank – Angola

Banco BCS

Best Private Bank – Angola

Banco de Chile

Bank of the Year – Chile

Banco de Chile

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile

Banco de Chile

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile

Banco Finantia

Best Private Banking – Portugal

Banco Hipotecario de El Salvador

Bank of the Year – El Salvador

Banco Hipotecario de El Salvador

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion and RSC – El Salvador

Banco Hipotecario de El Salvador

SME Bank of the Year - El Salvador

Banco Interatlantico

Bank of the Year – Cabo Verde

Bank J. Safra Sarasin Ltd.

Excellence for Swiss Private Banking Services – Switzerland

Bank of China Macau Branch

Best Bank for Cash Management

Bank of China Macau Branch

Best SME Partner Bank – Macau

Bank of China Macau Branch

Most Innovative Bank of the Year – Macau

Banque Du Caire

Best Fixed Income Banking Provider - Egypt

Banque Du Caire

Best Treasury Management Bank – Egypt

Banque Du Caire

Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – Egypt

Banque Du Caire

Liquidity Management Provider of the Year – Egypt

Banque Misr

Best SME Partner Bank – Egypt

Banque Misr

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – MENA

Barbara Singer, Executive Core

Best Executive CEO in Leadership and Executive Coaching – Global

BBVA Mexico

Bank of the Year – Mexico

BBVA Mexico

Best Bank in Digital Innovation and Financial Inclusion – Mexico

BCI

Bank of the Year – Mozambique

BDMG

Best SME Bank Partner – Brazil

BDMG

Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility – Brazil

BDSwiss

Best Forex Trading Innovation

BLOM BANK

Bank of the Year – Lebanon

BLOM BANK

Bank of the Year – MENA

BLOM BANK

Strongest Performing Bank – Lebanon

BNF Bank

Bank of the Year – Malta

BROKEREO

Best Retail FX Broker – Europe

BSK Global Technologies

Best Data Analytics and Technology Provider – Kenya

BSK Global Technologies

Cyber Security Innovators and Risk Solutions of the Year – East Africa

Catalyst Group

Best Growth Strategy and Boutique Consultancy – USA

CIFI

Green Bond Issuer of the Year – LATAM

CIFI

Infrastructure Financing Company of the Year – LATAM

CIFI

Most Sustainable Financing Company of the Year – LATAM

CIMB Bank Philippines

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Philippines

CINDE

Best FDI Impact Performance – Latin America

CINDE

FDI Promotion Agency of the Year – Latin America

CINDE

Investment Hub for Technology Operation & Innovation – Latin America

Citizenship by Investment Unit

Best Global Citizenship By Investment Programme

CMB

Banking Ambassador of the Year – Monaco

CMB

Customer Service Private Bank of the Year – Monaco

Cocolife Asset Management Company, Inc.

Best Sustainable Investment Fund Management – The Philippines

consus clinicmanagement GmbH

Most Innovative Healthcare Consultancy of the Year – Germany

COYOL Free Zone

Business Hub for Life Science and Advance Manufacturing – Latin America

COYOL Free Zone

Latin America Free Zone of the Year – Latin America

COYOL Free Zone

Most Innovative Free Zone of the Year – Latin America

Cumplo

Best Investment Platform for SMEs – Chile

Currency.com

Best Regulated Crypto Exchange of the Year

Currency.com

Cryptocurrency Leading Mobile App of the Year

CRDB Bank

Bank of the Year – Tanzania

CRDB Bank

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Program – Tanzania

Credicorp Capital

Best Diversified Investment Performance – Peru

Credicorp Capital

Investment Management Company of the Year – Peru

Credicorp Capital

Mutual Funds Company of the Year – Peru

Davivienda Corredores

Brokerage Firm of the Year – Colombia

Davivienda Corredores

Capital Markets Company of the Year – Colombia

Davivienda Corredores

Mutual Funds Company of the Year – Colombia

Digicel Group

Most Digitally Inclusive Telecom Operator – Caribbean

DPM Finanzas

Best Independent Financial Advisory Firm – Spain

EcoCash (Cassava Fintech)

Most Globally Innovative Mobile Payment Solution – Zimbabwe

EFG Hermes Foundation

Best CSR Institution – MENA

Egnyte

Best Cloud Services Provider – US

Elkanis & Partners

Best Innovation in Digital Farming Technology – Nigeria

Elysios Smart Farming

Best Innovation in Digital Farming Technology – Brazil

Elysios Smart Farming

Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence AgTech Solutions – Brazil

ETFinance

Best CFD Broker – Europe

Euro Exim Bank

Most Innovative Trading Bank

FastPay

Best Digital Wallet – Iraq

FastPay

Most Disruptive Payments Technology Solutions – Iraq

FBS

Most Reliable Forex Broker – Asia

FBS

Most Reliable Forex Broker – LATAM

FBS

Most Reliable Forex Broker – MENA

Fidelis Finance

Best Sustainable SME Growth Investment Partner – Cyprus

Fidelis Finance

Most Influential CEO Financial Industry – Burkina Faso

Fides Treasury Services

Best Performing Multi Banking Solutions Provider

FINVIA Family Office GmbH

Best Wealth Management Services – Germany

Football Index

Most Transparent Broker – UK

FP Markets

Best Online Trading Services – Australia

FP Markets

Most Trusted Forex Broker – Europe

Government of Bermuda

Best Recovery From Covid-19

GreenCycle/Prezero

Most Innovative Recycling and Waste Management Solutions – Germany

Halyk Bank

Best SME Partner Bank – Kazakhstan

Halyk Bank

Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility – Kazakhstan

Hong Kong Asset Management

Best Performing Credit Fund – Hong Kong

Honorable Lujaina Mohsin Haider Darwish

Businesswoman of the Year – MENA

HotForex

Most Transparent Broker – South America

House of Investment

Best Investment Advisory Firm – Cyprus

House of Investment

Best Performing Boutique Investment Company – Cyprus

HSBC Global Asset Management Mexico

Asset Management Company of the Year – Mexico

HQ Capital

Alternative Investment Manager of the Year – Germany

Inecobank CJSC

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Armenia

Information Security Forum

Best Performing Advisory Firm in Cyber Security

InvestPorto

Best City Investment Promotion Team – Portugal

Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University

Best Education Provider in Islamic Economics and Finance – Turkey

Ivan Tobar, Banco Finca

Social Impact Leader of the Year – Ecuador

Kairos Partners SGR

Best Sustainable Investment Fund Management – Italy

Kaiserwetter Energy Asset Management

Best Energy Data Collection and Analysis Solutions – Germany

Kenarava Group Limited

Best Sustainable Agribusiness Innovator – Kenya

Kelleher International

Top Global Matchmaker

KIB

Best e-Banking Product – Kuwait

KIB

Most Innovative SME Bank Partner – Kuwait

Kontora Family Office

Wealth Management Family Office of the Year – Germany

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds

Best Managed Retirement Fund – South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds

Best Pension Fund of the Year – South Africa

Limonetik

Most Disruptive Payments Technology Solutions – France

Luc D’Urso, Atempo-Wooxo Group

Best CEO in Cybersecurity – Europe

Mabanee Company K.P.S.C

Best Real Estate Developer Sustainable “Green” Development – Kuwait

Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM)

Best Investment Promotion Agency – Macau

Medgate

Best Performing MedTech CEO – Europe

Medgate

Most Innovative TeleHealth Services Provider – Europe

MFS Africa

Best Finance API – Africa

Mr Abdoulaye K. Sory

Most Influential CEO in Finance Industry – Burkina Faso

Mr Max O Cisse, African Open Sky

Best Performing CEO for the Aviation Industry

Mr Patrick Bitature, Simba Group

Best Entrepeneur of the Year – East Africa

National Bank of Egypt

Best Banking CSR Provider – Egypt

National Bank of Egypt

Best Banking Transactions Provider – Egypt

National Bank of Egypt

Best Corporate Loans Provider – Egypt

National Bank of Egypt

Digital Banking Provider of the Year – Egypt

National Bank of Egypt

Retail Banking of the Year – Egypt

National Investments Company KSCP

Best Investment Fund Management Company – Kuwait

Oenofuture

Best Performing Fine Wine Company of the Year

Panthera Solutions SARL

Best Financial Service Provider – Europe

Powergas Africa Ltd

CNG Production Company of the Year – Africa

Prime Lands Real Estate Development

Best Real Estate Developer (Sustainable Green Development) – Qatar

Promote Iceland

Best Trade and Foreign Investment Promotion Team – Iceland

Sai Gon J.S. Commercial Bank

Best Banking Technology – Vietnam

SCA

Best ESG Forestry and Renewable Raw Material – Sweden

SeABank

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Vietnam

Simba Group

Best Diversified Group Leadership – Uganda

SOCARTO

Best Raw Materials Sustainability – Africa

SOCARTO

Best Raw Materials Sustainability – Africa

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited (SISL)

Best Brokerage House – Nigeria

Steve Durbin, Information Security Forum

Managing Director of the Year in Cyber Security

StormGain

Cryptocurrency Trading and Exchange Platform of The Year

String Analytics

Most Innovative Credit Scoring Solution - Kenya

Sura Investment Management

Investment Management Company of the Year – Mexico

Sura Investment Management

Most Innovative Asset Management Company – Mexico

Sura Investment Management

Leading Company in Social Responsible Investment – Mexico

Taishin Financial Holdings

Best CSR Institution – Taiwan

Taishin Financial Holdings

Best Sustainable SME Growth Investment Partner – Taiwan

T Bridge Venture Partners Ltd

ESG Private Equity Firm of the Year

Timbeter

Most Innovative Artificial Forestry Intelligence Tech Solutions – Estonia

Toledo Capital AG

Best Boutique Wealth Management – Family Office

TopFX

Best FX Liquidity Provider – Cyprus

TradeFW

Best Trading Conditions

Trade 360

Best Gold Trading Broker

TRAXION

Freight Transport and Logistics Company of the Year – Mexico

TRAXION

Most Innovative Integrated Logistics Solutions Company – Mexico

Triodos Bank NV

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – The Netherlands

Tristar

Best ESG Integrated Regional Energy Logistics Solutions – GCC

Turnkey Africa

Most Innovative Insurance Technology Solutions of the Year – East Africa

Uganda Free Zones Authority (UFZA)

Best ESG Industrial Free Zone Hub – East Africa

Utopia Analytics

Best AI & Machine Learning Solution for Data Analytics – Finland

USG Group

Best Trading Education Provider – Australia

USG Group

Most Transparent Broker – Australia

Vallstein

Most Innovative Bank Relationship Management Solutions

valU

Innovation in Fintech – Egypt

Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc

Best Real Estate Corporate Governance – The Philippines

Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc

Most Innovative Real Estate Development Team – The Philippines

Voltylab S.A.M

Structured Products Firm of the Year – Monaco

Wooxo

Best Backup Solution Provider – France

Wooxo

Best IT Security Provider – France

WP Energy Plc.

Best Renewable Energy (LPG) Efficient Provider – Thailand

XM

Best Online CFD & FX Trading Broker - Global

XM

Best Customer Service Experience - Global

