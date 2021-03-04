The European releases award winners for 2020

Presswire, 4 March 2021

The award scheme aimed to recognise companies that adapted to the uncertainty of the year and triumphed in their objectives...

 

Despite an extremely challenging and uncertain year, The European continues to acknowledge businesses that have been able to weather the storm, and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Energy, Technology, Banking and Investment, and regional development in areas such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central & Eastern Europe. These companies and individuals have been recognised for progress, competitiveness and for outstanding performance in their respective fields.

 

The responses and the nominations The European have received are fully driven by business professionals. Companies are nominated according to their performance, product offerings, innovative business solutions, work environment / values, and marketing strategies.

 

The full list is as follows:

 

101INVESTING 

Best Crypto Broker 

 

Aafiya 

Most Innovative Healthcare Solutions Provider 

 

Afore SURA 

Pension Fund of the Year – Mexico  

 

Afore SURA 

Best Diversified Investment Performance – Mexico 

 

African Open Sky 

Best Performing Aviation Company – Africa 

 

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait 

Best Credit Card – Kuwait 

 

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait – Egypt  

Best Performing Bank – Egypt 

 

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait 

Best Project and Structured Finance Company 

 

Alex Katsaros, TopFX 

FX Broker CEO of the Year – Cyprus 

 

Al khalij Commercial Bank “al khaliji” 

Best Corporate Bank – Qatar  

 

Al khalij Commercial Bank “al khaliji” 

Best in Private Banking –  MENA 

 

Alter Equity 

Best ESG Private Equity Firm – France 

 

Al Waha Funds of Funds 

Best Sustainable Investment Fund Manager – Bahrain  

 

Arche Family Office 

Best Family Office – Luxembourg    

 

Arche Wealth Management 

Most Innovative Investment Company – Luxembourg 

 

Asia Forex Mentor 

Best Trading Education Provider – Singapore  

 

Astons 

Best European Citizenship Provider – Europe  

 

Atradius  

Best Credit Insurance Solutions Provider – The Netherlands 

 

Augusto Mitidieri, Sintetica 

Best Performing CEO Pharma – Europe 

 

Augusto Mitidieri, Sintetica 

Lifetime Achievement Award for Services to the Pharma Industry 

 

AvaTrade 

#1 Broker 

 

AYA SOMPO Insurance 

Most Innovative General Insurance Company – Myanmar 

 

AYA SOMPO Insurance 

Outstanding CSR Initiative of the Year – Myanmar 

 

BACE Technologies Limited 

Most Innovative Identity-Protection AI Solutions (BACE API) – Ghana  

 

Bahamas Financial Services Board (BFSB) 

Best International Offshore Programmes – Global 

 

Banco BCS 

Best Corporate Bank – Angola 

 

Banco BCS 

Best Private Bank – Angola 

 

Banco de Chile 

Bank of the Year – Chile 

 

Banco de Chile 

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion – Chile 

 

Banco de Chile 

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Chile 

 

Banco Finantia 

Best Private Banking – Portugal 

 

Banco Hipotecario de El Salvador 

Bank of the Year – El Salvador 

 

Banco Hipotecario de El Salvador 

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion and RSC – El Salvador  

 

Banco Hipotecario de El Salvador 
SME Bank of the Year - El Salvador 

 

Banco Interatlantico 

Bank of the Year – Cabo Verde 

 

Bank J. Safra Sarasin Ltd. 

Excellence for Swiss Private Banking Services – Switzerland  

 

Bank of China Macau Branch 

Best Bank for Cash Management  

 

Bank of China Macau Branch  
Best SME Partner Bank – Macau 

 

Bank of China Macau Branch  
Most Innovative Bank of the Year – Macau 

 

Banque Du Caire 

Best Fixed Income Banking Provider - Egypt 

 

Banque Du Caire 

Best Treasury Management Bank – Egypt 

 

Banque Du Caire 

Foreign Exchange Banking Provider – Egypt 

 

Banque Du Caire 

Liquidity Management Provider of the Year – Egypt 

 

Banque Misr 

Best SME Partner Bank – Egypt 

  

Banque Misr  

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – MENA 

 

Barbara Singer, Executive Core 

Best Executive CEO in Leadership and Executive Coaching – Global  

 

BBVA Mexico 

Bank of the Year – Mexico  

 

BBVA Mexico 

Best Bank in Digital Innovation and Financial Inclusion – Mexico  

 

BCI 

Bank of the Year – Mozambique  

 

BDMG 

Best SME Bank Partner – Brazil 

 

BDMG 

Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility – Brazil 

 

BDSwiss   

Best Forex Trading Innovation 

 

BLOM BANK 

Bank of the Year – Lebanon   

 

BLOM BANK  

Bank of the Year – MENA 

 

BLOM BANK 

Strongest Performing Bank – Lebanon 

 

BNF Bank 

Bank of the Year – Malta  

 

BROKEREO 

Best Retail FX Broker – Europe  

 

BSK Global Technologies 

Best Data Analytics and Technology Provider – Kenya 

 

BSK Global Technologies 

Cyber Security Innovators and Risk Solutions of the Year – East Africa 

 

Catalyst Group 

Best Growth Strategy and Boutique Consultancy – USA 

 

CIFI 

Green Bond Issuer of the Year – LATAM 

 

CIFI 

Infrastructure Financing Company of the Year – LATAM 

 

CIFI 

Most Sustainable Financing Company of the Year – LATAM 

 

CIMB Bank Philippines 

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Philippines 

 

CINDE 

Best FDI Impact Performance – Latin America 

 

CINDE

FDI Promotion Agency of the Year – Latin America 

 

CINDE 

Investment Hub for Technology Operation & Innovation – Latin America 

 

Citizenship by Investment Unit 

Best Global Citizenship By Investment Programme 

 

CMB 

Banking Ambassador of the Year – Monaco  

 

CMB 

Customer Service Private Bank of the Year – Monaco 

 

Cocolife Asset Management Company, Inc. 

Best Sustainable Investment Fund Management – The Philippines 

 

consus clinicmanagement GmbH 

Most Innovative Healthcare Consultancy of the Year – Germany  

 

COYOL Free Zone 

Business Hub for Life Science and Advance Manufacturing – Latin America 

 

COYOL Free Zone 

Latin America Free Zone of the Year – Latin America 

 

COYOL Free Zone 

Most Innovative Free Zone of the Year – Latin America 

 

Cumplo 

Best Investment Platform for SMEs – Chile 

 

Currency.com 

Best Regulated Crypto Exchange of the Year 

 

Currency.com 

Cryptocurrency Leading Mobile App of the Year 

 

CRDB Bank 

Bank of the Year – Tanzania 

 

CRDB Bank 

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion Program – Tanzania 

 

Credicorp Capital
Best Diversified Investment Performance – Peru

 

Credicorp Capital
Investment Management Company of the Year – Peru

 

Credicorp Capital
Mutual Funds Company of the Year – Peru

 

Davivienda Corredores 

Brokerage Firm of the Year – Colombia  

  

Davivienda Corredores 

Capital Markets Company of the Year – Colombia 

 

Davivienda Corredores 

Mutual Funds Company of the Year – Colombia 

 

Digicel Group 

Most Digitally Inclusive Telecom Operator – Caribbean 

 

DPM Finanzas 

Best Independent Financial Advisory Firm – Spain 

 

EcoCash (Cassava Fintech) 

Most Globally Innovative Mobile Payment Solution – Zimbabwe 

 

EFG Hermes Foundation 

Best CSR Institution – MENA 

 

Egnyte 

Best Cloud Services Provider – US  

 

Elkanis & Partners 

Best Innovation in Digital Farming Technology – Nigeria  

 

Elysios Smart Farming 

Best Innovation in Digital Farming Technology – Brazil  

 

Elysios Smart Farming 

Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence AgTech Solutions – Brazil 

 

ETFinance 

Best CFD Broker – Europe 

 

Euro Exim Bank 

Most Innovative Trading Bank 

 

FastPay 

Best Digital Wallet – Iraq 

 

FastPay 

Most Disruptive Payments Technology Solutions – Iraq 

 

FBS 

Most Reliable Forex Broker – Asia 

 

FBS 

Most Reliable Forex Broker – LATAM 

 

FBS 

Most Reliable Forex Broker – MENA 

 

Fidelis Finance 

Best Sustainable SME Growth Investment Partner – Cyprus  

 

Fidelis Finance 

Most Influential CEO Financial Industry – Burkina Faso 

 

Fides Treasury Services 

Best Performing Multi Banking Solutions Provider 

 

FINVIA Family Office GmbH 

Best Wealth Management Services – Germany  

 

Football Index 

Most Transparent Broker – UK 

 

FP Markets 

Best Online Trading Services – Australia  

 

FP Markets 

Most Trusted Forex Broker – Europe 

 

Government of Bermuda 

Best Recovery From Covid-19 

 

GreenCycle/Prezero 

Most Innovative Recycling and Waste Management Solutions – Germany 

 

Halyk Bank 

Best SME Partner Bank – Kazakhstan 

 

Halyk Bank 

Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility – Kazakhstan  

 

Hong Kong Asset Management 
Best Performing Credit Fund – Hong Kong 

 

Honorable Lujaina Mohsin Haider Darwish 

Businesswoman of the Year – MENA 

 

HotForex 

Most Transparent Broker – South America 

 

House of Investment  

Best Investment Advisory Firm – Cyprus 

 

House of Investment 

Best Performing Boutique Investment Company – Cyprus 

 

HSBC Global Asset Management Mexico 

Asset Management Company of the Year – Mexico 

 

HQ Capital 

Alternative Investment Manager of the Year – Germany  

 

Inecobank CJSC 

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Armenia  

 

Information Security Forum 

Best Performing Advisory Firm in Cyber Security 

 

InvestPorto 

Best City Investment Promotion Team – Portugal  

 

Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University  

Best Education Provider in Islamic Economics and Finance – Turkey   

 

Ivan Tobar, Banco Finca 

Social Impact Leader of the Year – Ecuador  

 

Kairos Partners SGR 

Best Sustainable Investment Fund Management – Italy 

 

Kaiserwetter Energy Asset Management 

Best Energy Data Collection and Analysis Solutions – Germany    

 

Kenarava Group Limited 

Best Sustainable Agribusiness Innovator – Kenya  

 

Kelleher International
Top Global Matchmaker

 

KIB

Best e-Banking Product – Kuwait  

 

KIB 

Most Innovative SME Bank Partner – Kuwait 

 

Kontora Family Office 

Wealth Management Family Office of the Year – Germany  

 

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds 

Best Managed Retirement Fund – South Africa 

 

KwaZulu-Natal Joint Municipal Pension/Provident Funds 

Best Pension Fund of the Year – South Africa 

 

Limonetik 

Most Disruptive Payments Technology Solutions – France 

 

Luc D’Urso, Atempo-Wooxo Group 
Best CEO in Cybersecurity – Europe 

 

Mabanee Company K.P.S.C 

Best Real Estate Developer Sustainable “Green” Development – Kuwait  

 

Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) 

Best Investment Promotion Agency – Macau 

 

Medgate 

Best Performing MedTech CEO – Europe  

 

Medgate 

Most Innovative TeleHealth Services Provider – Europe 

 

MFS Africa 

Best Finance API – Africa 

 

Mr Abdoulaye K. Sory 

Most Influential CEO in Finance Industry – Burkina Faso  

 

Mr Max O Cisse, African Open Sky 

Best Performing CEO for the Aviation Industry 

 

Mr Patrick Bitature, Simba Group 

Best Entrepeneur of the Year – East Africa 

 

National Bank of Egypt 

Best Banking CSR Provider – Egypt 

 

National Bank of Egypt 

Best Banking Transactions Provider – Egypt 

 

National Bank of Egypt 

Best Corporate Loans Provider – Egypt 

 

National Bank of Egypt 

Digital Banking Provider of the Year – Egypt 

 

National Bank of Egypt 

Retail Banking of the Year – Egypt 

 

National Investments Company KSCP 

Best Investment Fund Management Company – Kuwait 

 

Oenofuture 

Best Performing Fine Wine Company of the Year 

 

Panthera Solutions SARL 
Best Financial Service Provider – Europe 

 

Powergas Africa Ltd 
CNG Production Company of the Year – Africa

 

Prime Lands Real Estate Development   

Best Real Estate Developer (Sustainable Green Development) – Qatar 

 

Promote Iceland 

Best Trade and Foreign Investment Promotion Team – Iceland 

 

Sai Gon J.S. Commercial Bank 
Best Banking Technology – Vietnam 

 

SCA 

Best ESG Forestry and Renewable Raw Material – Sweden 

 

SeABank 

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year – Vietnam 

 

Simba Group 

Best Diversified Group Leadership – Uganda 

 

SOCARTO 

Best Raw Materials Sustainability – Africa  

 

SOCARTO 

Best Raw Materials Sustainability – Africa 

 

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited (SISL) 

Best Brokerage House – Nigeria 

 

Steve Durbin, Information Security Forum 

Managing Director of the Year in Cyber Security 

 

StormGain 

Cryptocurrency Trading and Exchange Platform of The Year 

 

String Analytics 

Most Innovative Credit Scoring Solution - Kenya 

 

Sura Investment Management 

Investment Management Company of the Year – Mexico  

 

Sura Investment Management 

Most Innovative Asset Management Company – Mexico 

 

Sura Investment Management 

Leading Company in Social Responsible Investment – Mexico 

 

Taishin Financial Holdings 

Best CSR Institution – Taiwan  

 

Taishin Financial Holdings 

Best Sustainable SME Growth Investment Partner – Taiwan 

 

T Bridge Venture Partners Ltd 

ESG Private Equity Firm of the Year  

 

Timbeter 

Most Innovative Artificial Forestry Intelligence Tech Solutions – Estonia 

 

Toledo Capital AG 

Best Boutique Wealth Management – Family Office 

 

TopFX 

Best FX Liquidity Provider – Cyprus 

 

TradeFW 

Best Trading Conditions 

 

Trade 360 

Best Gold Trading Broker 

 

TRAXION 

Freight Transport and Logistics Company of the Year –  Mexico 

 

TRAXION 

Most Innovative Integrated Logistics Solutions Company –  Mexico 

 

Triodos Bank NV 

Best Bank for Sustainable Finance – The Netherlands 

 

Tristar 

Best ESG Integrated Regional Energy Logistics Solutions – GCC  

 

Turnkey Africa 

Most Innovative Insurance Technology Solutions of the Year – East Africa 

 

Uganda Free Zones Authority (UFZA) 

Best ESG Industrial Free Zone Hub – East Africa 

 

Utopia Analytics 

Best AI & Machine Learning Solution for Data Analytics – Finland  

 

USG Group 

Best Trading Education Provider – Australia 

 

USG Group 

Most Transparent Broker – Australia 

 

Vallstein  

Most Innovative Bank Relationship Management Solutions 

 

valU 

Innovation in Fintech – Egypt 

 

Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc 

Best Real Estate Corporate Governance – The Philippines 

 

Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc 

Most Innovative Real Estate Development Team – The Philippines 

 

Voltylab S.A.M 

Structured Products Firm of the Year – Monaco 

 

Wooxo 

Best Backup Solution Provider – France  

 

Wooxo  

Best IT Security Provider – France  

 

WP Energy Plc. 

Best Renewable Energy (LPG) Efficient Provider – Thailand 

 

XM 

Best Online CFD & FX Trading Broker - Global 

 

XM 

Best Customer Service Experience - Global 

 

For more details on The European Magazine Business Awards 2021, please click here.