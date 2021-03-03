Avenue Code Named Global Leader in Tech and Culture

Global software consultancy Avenue Code was recently recognized with three awards for the technological and cultural growth that led the company to assume a new level of innovation leadership during 2020’s worldwide workplace evolution. The consultancy was distinguished as a Largest San Francisco Tech Employer by San Francisco Business Times, a Best Place to Work by Built In San Francisco, and a Best Company to Work For by Great Place to Work Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Technological Ability as Social Responsibility

Founder and CSO Zeo Solomon made it clear that these accomplishments signify a social responsibility: “Once the world began its dreadful quarantine, we realized the importance of our role in enabling the new work paradigm. Our technology provided the backbone that allowed the world to continue operating in a much-needed distributed model. We were honored to be a part of the solution and worked tirelessly in fulfilling our role in the pandemic.” As part of that solution, Avenue Code added delivery centers in Amsterdam and Berlin to supplement its distributed workforce throughout the US, Canada, and Brazil.

A Relationship-Based Culture

The consultancy’s technical acumen is supported by a strong internal culture that prioritizes connections among team members globally. Danielle Borges, Global HR Director, explained that “Working remotely introduced a new challenge for our culture. We overcame this by becoming even more connected through online events and training sessions, weekly virtual stand-ups, global fun days, and our peer-to-peer Buddy Program, achieving healthy growth without any negative impact on our beloved culture.” Avenue Code executives affirm that this focus on a relationship-building culture is what enabled the consultancy to form strong relationships externally, cultivating many new clients worldwide.

Avenue Code ranked Best Place to Work by Built In SF

What’s Next for Avenue Code?

Avenue Code will continue to assume leadership in technology and culture in 2021. Recognizing a gap in the marketplace for seamlessly adaptive global management platforms, the consultancy plans to release its first PSA product suite in 2021.

Avenue Code is also heavily investing in diversity initiatives such as the Extraordinary Women in Tech talk show and upcoming peer-to-peer conference. “Working with tech executives for more than 15 years, I recognized that less than 5% are females,” said Ulyana Zilbermints, Global VP of Business Development. “In 2020, Avenue Code started a movement to spotlight female tech leaders and amplify their voices. As a global technology company, we’re proud to provide female leaders a space where they can connect with other women all over the world.”

Official announcements on Avenue Code’s new product suite and global Extraordinary Women in Tech conference will be released soon.

Notes to the Editor:

Avenue Code is the leading software consultancy for full-service digital evolution solutions (www.avenuecode.com). Since 2008, the firm has partnered with Fortune 100 companies and enterprise organizations in every vertical to accelerate innovation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Avenue Code has offices in Brazil, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Zeo Solomon

Founder and Chief Strategy Officer

Danielle Borges

Global Director of Human Resources



Ulyana Zilbermints

Global VP of Business Development