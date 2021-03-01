Konica Minolta to launch new solutions in healthcare IT, X-ray and ultrasound imaging at ECR 2021 (European Congress of Radiology)

Advances in healthcare IT will be unveiled by Konica Minolta at the European Congress of Radiology Virtual Exhibition from March 3-10. Taking centre stage will be the launch of AeroDR X90, a high-end auto positioning X-ray system, and Sonimage HS2, a premium portable ultrasound device, as well as Exa Enterprise Imaging offering full diagnostic toolsets and viewing capabilities.

Exa Enterprise Imaging offers a diagnostic quality zero footprint universal viewer for DICOM and non-DICOM images, server-side rendering, for fast access to large files, such as 3D mammography, with no prefetching required and cybersecurity with no data transferred to or stored on workstations to minimize unwanted exposure to patient data. Exa offers full diagnostic toolsets and viewing capabilities from any computer including specific viewing toolsets for subspecialties like mammography, cardiology, and orthopaedics.

Konica Minolta’s new X-ray system enables radiography professionals to examine more patients per day and shorten patient wait time by reducing the time to diagnosis, with the user-friendly AeroNAV software. The AeroDR X90 is a highly ergonomically designed system that will use auto-positioning, auto-tracking and auto-stitching to help drive an efficient workflow.

AeroDR X90 auto stitching functionality reduces patient hold time and speeds up daily workflow. For the full auto stitching operation, up to four images can be stitched together for a long leg and full spine examination. When the patient is on a special stitching trolley, the detector automatically moves to the correct defined positions. The images are acquired just by pressing the X-ray button.

Another attraction for visitors to Konica Minolta’s booth will be the new Sonimage HS2. This Point-of-Care ultrasound system is designed to support a wide range of applications and patient types. Konica Minolta’s advanced technology features provide high resolution image quality and efficient workflow for daily clinical practice.

Sonimage HS2 is the newest member of Konica Minolta’s Sonimage Ultrasound Product Family. Starting from the Premium Portable Ultrasound, Sonimage HS2, to the Real Point of Care Ultrasound, Sonimage MX1, Konica Minolta solutions support all ultrasound specialists and users in all clinical environments. They contribute to real diagnostic confidence and high accuracy during ultrasound-guided interventional procedures. "Performance Made Easy" is the essence of the concept at the base of all Sonimage solutions, aiming to make the world-class image quality and functionalities easily accessible and intuitive. Dedicated and innovative solutions (like Simple Needle Visualization and Rheumatoid Arthritis Workflow) deliver unique support, to increase confidence during procedures and speed up workflows.

These latest advancements will complement Konica Minolta’s strong product portfolio available on its booth over the eight days of the show. The online event will also involve webinars, conferences and product presentations. In addition, there will be opportunities for online meetings thanks to the creation of the Expo Networking Lounge. This is a virtual room where people can meet and talk live via video, audio or text chats.

Javier Gonzalez Tejera, General Manager Healthcare IT & X-Ray EMEA at Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe, said: “We anticipate huge interest in our products from visitors to our booth at the virtual exhibition. We promised Konica Minolta would invest in strengthening solution for the healthcare institutions and we will deliver on this promise at this ECR. As a global solution supplier, Konica Minolta contributes to the advancement of healthcare by promoting medical diagnostic solutions, focusing on Digital Radiology, Ultrasound, medical information technologies, genetic diagnostics and pharmaceutical services.”

Registration details for ECR are here.

To visit Konica Minolta’s booth: https://ecr2021.expo-ip.com/stand/konicaminolta-healthcareECR2021

Konica Minolta Healthcare Europe is a technology-driven organisation. As a pioneer in diagnostic imaging, Konica Minolta developed the first X-ray film in Japan more than 75 years ago. Since then has made it their business to further develop and optimize high-quality healthcare services and solutions.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is serving in the healthcare ecosystems with solutions (products and services) that bring the latest developments in digital imaging technology (X-ray Rooms, panel solutions, Ultrasound and Enterprise/ Pacs systems) deploying best in class services and solutions of the highest quality.

Our advanced healthcare solutions cut through the complexities of customer IT processes by automating and optimizing imaging and document-related processes to simplify information and workflows making medical and all kinds of healthcare records available anytime anywhere, fulfilling all required compliance regulations.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a subsidiary of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Konica Minolta Inc., Tokyo, Japan. Konica Minolta enables its clients to champion the digital era: with its unique imaging expertise and data processing capabilities, Konica Minolta creates relevant solutions for its customers and solves issues faced by society. Konica Minolta Healthcare is located in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, and operates throughout the EMEA region.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe is represented by subsidiaries and distributors in more than 80 countries in Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa. With approximately 10,000 employees (as of April 2020), Konica Minolta Europe earned net sales of over 2.34 billion in financial year 2019/2020.

