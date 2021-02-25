The European interviews Annie Luong of Salma Markets

The interview can be viewed here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpQc0OYFpCw
To keep up to date with The European’s remote video interview series, go to their youtube channel:
Annie spoke about the recent increase in popularity online trading has had, what Salma Markets are doing to entice new traders to the platform and what advice she could offer beginners. She also explained a little more about the safety precautions in place when trading with the broker, and what products they are releasing in the near future.
The interview can be viewed here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpQc0OYFpCw
To keep up to date with The European’s remote video interview series, go to their youtube channel: