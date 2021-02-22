B Medical Systems Awarded Contract with Premier To Better Serve Healthcare Members with their Cold Chain Needs

B Medical Systems, a Luxembourg-based manufacturer of medical device registered refrigeration and cold transport solutions, announced today that they have been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier. Effective April 1, 2021, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for B Medical Systems’ products and solutions in the General Laboratory Products, Equipment, and Service Category.

As part of the agreement, Premier members will have access to B Medical Systems’ innovative line of ultra-low temperature freezers, laboratory/pharmacy refrigerators and freezers, blood bank refrigerators and plasma storage freezers, plasma quick freeze devices, and transport boxes. B Medical Systems will continue its growth in the US market as a world leader in helping keep vaccines, blood, and other critical samples safe during the cold storage and transport process.

“B Medical Systems is delighted to be awarded this Premier contract. It is an excellent opportunity to work with Premier’s extensive member network, filling a gap for customers that are in dire need of cold chain solutions, particularly with the ongoing distribution and administration of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine. We can provide peace of mind that their samples will be kept safely at the proper temperatures throughout the cold chain,” said Matt Tallman, Head of Sales – North America, B Medical Systems. “We have been the trusted name in cold chain solutions for over 40 years. It’s our core competency.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

B Medical Systems is an international leader in medical-grade refrigeration and vaccine cold chain equipment with over four decades of experience in the research and clinical markets. The company offers a wide range of innovative solutions for Laboratory, Blood Bank, and Pharmacy including ultra-low temperature freezers (ULTs), refrigerators, freezers, transport devices, and remote monitoring systems. All models deliver proven reliability, superior temperature uniformity, reduced energy consumption, and low noise levels. The company helps customers protect critical samples, preserve blood, and keep vaccines safe through temperature-controlled transportation, processing, and storage solutions. Their quality products and facilities meet the highest regulatory requirements including ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001, Class l and Class II (FDA) Medical Devices, and are AABB standards-compliant (SCoPE). The company works with global humanitarian organizations to support the success of their vaccination campaigns.

