SMARTKEY TO INTEGRATE WITH LEADING INTERCOM MANUFACTURER, WEKTA, GIVING 3.5M HOUSEHOLDS BLOCKCHAIN-ENABLED ACCESS CONTROL IN LATEST STEP TO BUILDING THE SMART CITIES OF THE FUTURE

Smartkey , the blockchain connection platform, has today taken another step in creating the smart cities of the future with a formal integration with leading intercoms manufacturer, Wekta. This will give more than 3.5m households across Poland the ability to use blockchain technology to control video cameras, access to homes, garages and other secured areas, safely and securely.

The integration follows the successful launch of a pilot scheme which saw Smartkey technology used to grant access to emergency services vehicles to all secured areas within the Olsztyn city area without the need to track down a keyholder or gain permission. This ability to gain access rapidly has proven to be life-saving and this new partnership means that all households using Wekta intercoms can benefit from the same seamless control. This will enable residents and landlords to grant access to courier and delivery services, taxis and tradesmen without having to call, exchange keys or be on site. Access can be granted for a limited period e.g. for a delivery or home movers and then revoked afterwards - offering a greater degree of security.

Smartkey technology provides a universal standard for device communication, with data handled on the blockchain, rather than the cloud. This is a critical component for future smart cities where Smartkey hopes to be able to connect all utilities, public transport and infrastructure. This is the first blockchain solution of its kind in Europe and will allow other operators to use SmartKey’s technology engine to create other smart city solutions.

Tadeusz Kołodziejczyk, CEO of Wekta said: “We are working with Smartkey technology to expand our offering to allow owners of multiple apartments to rent them out using our application. Within the same application, we can grant tenants access to parking, elevator and common spaces without the complexity of multiple keys or devices. We plan to integrate SmartKey technology into all existing products.”

Szymon Fiedorowicz, CEO and founder of SmartKey said: “People want to feel safe and secure in their homes and so it is important to balance access with control. Smartkey enables people to manage all this through the blockchain using a universal standard of communication. This simplicity, applied to complex commands, is integral to the efficient management of smart cities in the future.”