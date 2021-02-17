SmartDreamers appoints Tom Strauss as VP of Sales, Americas

SmartDreamers, the recruitment marketing automation software solution, extends its operations in the US and appoints Tom Strauss as Vice President of Sales, Americas.

SmartDreamers today announced that Tom Strauss will be joining SmartDreamers as Vice President of Sales, Americas, effective February 15th.

Tom will be joining SmartDreamers from iCIMS, and its subsidiary Jibe, where he held multiple senior executive roles over the past decade, most recently as a Sr. Account Manager Enterprise Sales. Tom will be bringing his two decades of experience in talent acquisition solutions to SmartDreamers to establish SmartDreamers’ best-in-class recruitment automation software as a market leader in North America.

Additionally, Tom’s experiences that will benefit SmartDreamers moving forward include 20+ years selling in the Talent Acquisition Industry across all verticals and a proven track record working with C-Level Executives and Partners.

“I am honored and excited to join the SmartDreamers management team,” says Tom. “I look forward to building upon SmartDreamers’ current successes and focusing on bringing this incredible technology to companies in North America to help with their talent marketing processes.”

“Tom's extensive experience will be an incredible addition to the team”, says Adrian Cernat, CEO & Founder of SmartDreamers. “As VP of Sales NA, Tom will further accelerate our operations across North America. We are privileged to already work with global leading companies and we look forward to helping others in digitally transforming their TA ecosystems."

SmartDreamers provides recruitment marketing automation software used by enterprise and fast-growing companies to centralize, automate, and accelerate talent marketing processes.

Companies such as L'Oreal, Siemens, UiPath, Infosys, Genpact, and many others are digitally transforming their talent acquisition ecosystem with the SmartDreamers platform.