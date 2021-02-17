EUROPEAN PUBLISHERS COUNCIL URGES AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT TO IMPLEMENT NEWS BARGAINING CODE FOR BENEFIT OF ALL PRESS PUBLISHERS FOLLOWING NEWSCORP-GOOGLE DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Commenting on the news that NewsCorp has today agreed a global partnership deal with Google ahead of the Australian Government’s adoption of its news media bargaining code, European Publishers Council (EPC) Executive Director Angela Mills Wade said:

“The global NewsCorp deal demonstrates beyond doubt the enormous value that multi-media news content brings to Google which is an important precedent to be welcomed. However, it is crucial that regulators worldwide, including in Australia and Europe, recognise that single deals - especially just before comprehensive laws come into effect – will not ensure that publishers of all sizes, whose content is used by Google, benefit from fair remuneration.

“We urge the Australian Government to continue with a full implementation of its new Code and, most importantly, to proceed to designate Search as planned, so that all publishers can seek fair remuneration in line with the objectives of the legislation.”

