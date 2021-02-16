UBEO Acquires Rainmaker Document Technologies

UBEO Business Services (“UBEO”), a premier provider of business technology services including printer, copier, and related office equipment sales and services is proud to announce that Rainmaker Document Technologies has joined the UBEO family of companies.

Texas-headquartered company continues to grow across the Nation...

UBEO Business Services (“UBEO”), a premier provider of business technology services including printer, copier, and related office equipment sales and services is proud to announce that Rainmaker Document Technologies has joined the UBEO family of companies.

Rainmaker Document Technologies provides full-service litigation support solutions and helps their clients expedite the discovery process. Rainmaker’s core offerings help clients streamline operational workflow and reduce litigation costs. According to UBEO, Rainmaker’s solutions have wider market applications and will help UBEO further differentiate itself within the business technology industry.

Jim Sheffield, CEO of UBEO, said, “We couldn’t be happier that Thomas, Mark, and the Rainmaker team are joining UBEO. We are constantly seeking the best-performing companies in our industry to help make the UBEO experience better for our customers. Not only is Rainmaker a leading provider of digital document services, but their offerings will expand our core services in digital content management and will provide a tremendous new value to our customers nationwide.”

“UBEO and Rainmaker have been delivering best in class services to our clients since 2003. We are excited to join forces with the strongest business solution provider in the industry to build the most complete technology and services solution for our current and future clients,” said Thomas Rutledge & Mark Lischka describing their decision to join UBEO.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, UBEO is now the fastest growing business technology organization in the country. While the organization is rapidly growing, its commitment to excellence is paramount. UBEO Business Services with its best of breed offering remains committed to being the “high-end customer experience” in the industry. UBEO’s success is attributable to its commitment to acquire best-in-class companies and build a premier brand in the Document Technology industry. For more information, please visit www.ubeo.com.

Rainmaker Document Technologies provides full-service litigation support technology solutions to help their clients gain control of the discovery process. Their core team has worked together since the early 1990s and is based in Austin, TX. For more information regarding Rainmaker’s services, visit www.gorainmaker.com.