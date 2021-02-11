UBEO Business Services acquires United Reprographic Supply, Inc.

UBEO Business Services—a premier provider of printer, copier and document management solutions nationally—expands its operations with the addition of United Reprographic Supply, Inc., located in Centennial, Colorado serving the Rocky Mountain Region.

“We’re so pleased to welcome United Reprographic Supply to the UBEO family of companies. They are such a key player in the large format plotter space, that we see our entire organization benefitting from their knowledge and success nationally,” Jim Sheffield, CEO at UBEO, said. “UBEO and United Reprographic Supply both have the same standard of excellence in customer service and relations, making this a great partnership.”

United Reprographic Supply Inc. has been one of HP’s leading providers of large format printers for many years and has taken a leadership role in the dealership channel.

“We built our organization over the past 30 years with an emphasis on helping our clients simplify the imaging process. We understand how important high-quality large format documents are to the projects managed by our customers. At United Reprographic Supply, it has always been our mission to provide the best customer experience in our market,” explained Tim Dowdeswell, Owner & President of United Reprographic Supply Inc. “I am so pleased to join the UBEO organization. UBEO is a company that has the same customer-centric values and an amazing product portfolio. UBEO brings yet another level of technology and services that will enable United Reprographics to deliver more value to our customers.”

UBEO Business Services has 39 branches across the United States and with the acquisition of United Reprographic Supply, they plan to leverage the tremendous experience of Tim and his team.

One of the nation’s leading providers of large format printing for over 30 years, their success has been based on developing long term relationships with their clients in the architecture, construction and engineering industries. Authorized to sell and service a wide variety of best-in-class large format print technology ensures that recommendations are based on client’s applications, business goals and growth projections. They understand that every customer has unique requirements.

https://www.unitedreprographic.com

Co-headquartered in Austin and San Antonio, Texas, UBEO is now the fastest growing business technology organization in the country. While the organization is rapidly growing, its commitment to excellence is paramount. UBEO Business Services with its best of breed offering remains committed to being the “high-end customer experience” in the industry. UBEO’s success is attributable to its commitment to acquire best-in-class companies and build a premiere brand in the Document Technology industry.

www.ubeo.com