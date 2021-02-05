FORTNITE WORLD CHAMPION, KYLE “BUGHA” GIERSDORF, RE-UPS DEAL WITH WINNING SENTINELS ESPORTS ORGANIZATION

Reigning Fortnite World Champion Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf celebrated his 18th birthday signing a 2-year contract extension with the SENTINELS esports team. Giersdorf, officially re-upped with the team from his home in Pottsgrove, Pennsylvania on December 30 and posted the video to more than 18 million followers across his social channels.

“We are thrilled to have Kyle continue to make the SENTINELS his esports home and have a champion of his talent as part of our organization” said Rob Moore, CEO of P1 Esports, the parent company of the SENTINELS team. “When he joined SENTINELS at 16, we knew we signed an exciting young player with elite level skills in the game. Seeing Kyle win the World title, how he handles growing success and conducts himself is beyond impressive”.

The young champ became a global sensation winning the first ever Fortnite World Cup in July 2019, defeating a field of 40 million global competitors to take home a $3 million cash prize live at the Arthur Ashe Tennis Center in New York City. Under the SENTINELS banner, Giersdorf has maintained his standing among top Fortnite players in the world scoring top 10 finishes in all forms of competition including solo, duos, and trios play.

Giersdorf commented, “I love being part of the Sentinels family and appreciate their constant support along this amazing journey. I am looking forward to wearing that red jersey for at least two more years and having a lot more success with these guys”.

Industry veteran Eric Ma, President of Sentinels who scouts and manages team personnel declared, “In my career I have come across few competitors with the rare combo of cool under pressure, drive and skill that Bugha possesses. That is what makes a champion and that is our focus at Sentinels”.

Hollywood based P1 Esports is a rapidly growing international esports lifestyle brand and gaming organization launched in 2018 fielding SENTINELS teams in Fortnite, Valorant, Apex Legends and Halo. SENTINELS include Fortnite World Champion Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, the reigning Halo World Champion team (winning 10 tournaments in 2020), and the SENTINELS Valorant team, led by former Overwatch League champion Jay “Sinatraa” Won, with 5 top tournament wins since the game launched in 2020.

