Elevation Financial Group raises significant funds for an extensive acquisition program

Dyer Baade & Company acted as exclusive financial adviser to Elevation Financial Group (EFG) and its shareholders on a debt raise through Shawbrook Bank to finance an extensive acquisition program.

EFG is a privately owned company headquartered in Birmingham. The group was formed in 2011 and has established itself as a specialist National consolidator of Independent Financial Adviser (IFA’s) practices throughout the UK. The group has offices in London, Birmingham and Nottingham and advises clients on more than £400m AUA.

The debt raise is a pivotal moment in the firm’s history as it will allow EFG to acquire up to four businesses and double the group’s existing size in the next 12 months.

The debt raise was led by Dr. Daniel Baade, CEO of Dyer Baade & Company, who advised management on all steps of the process. The services provided by Dyer Baade included the development of a strategic business plan, financial modelling, presenting the opportunity to potential lenders, deal structuring, negotiation of terms, securing credit approvals, coordinating the due diligence processes etc.

Tony Smith, Group Managing Director of EFG commented: “This is a hugely exciting moment for EFG. The debt raise will allow us acquire up to four businesses in 2021 and roughly double our size within a short period of time. I would like to thank Daniel and his team for the outstanding support. Dyer Baade’s strategic advice and deal execution capabilities are truly exceptional.”

Dyer Baade & Company (DBC) is an independent corporate finance boutique that is specialised in Mergers & Acquisitions and related services with a particular sector focus on Wealth Management, Independent Financial Advisers, Asset Management, FinTech, General Insurance, Trusts & Fiduciaries, Startups as well as Art and Auction Houses. The firm advises Private Equity & Financial Investors, Trade Buyers & Strategic Investors, Entrepreneurs and Business Owners.

dyerbaade.com