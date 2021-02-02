Wealth Excel Introduces Pre-Tax Wealth Creation Strategy Blueprints to Elite Resource Team’s Network of Financial Services Professionals

Wealth Excel, LLC has reached an agreement with Elite Resource Team, Inc. to become one of the specialists to Elite’s network of financial advisors, insurance agents, and CPAs. Through this mutually beneficial relationship both companies are excited to scale up and grow.

This strategic relationship will address a growing demand for sound and practical tax-saving techniques that modern generation of financial services professionals can offer to their profitable small business owners and individual high-income earner clients.

Wealth Excel is a team of highly specialized financial consultants providing pre-tax wealth-growth solutions through custom-designed retirement plans and charitable gift financing programs. "We are excited to share our expertise with Elite Resource Team’s extensive ecosystem of licensed service providers," said Aleksander Dyo, Managing Director of Wealth Excel, LLC. "Our teamwork theme directly resonates with Elite’s model to help advisors grow their practices. Our Pre-Tax Wealth Creation Blueprints take a creative approach to maximize a number of allowed benefits for high-income earners that can significantly increase their wealth through tax-savings."

“We strive to deliver truly comprehensive solutions for our advisors,” said Anton Anderson, Co-Founder of Elite Resource Team. “What makes us different is the added value that comes from collaborating with companies like Wealth Excel to provide the very best Virtual Family Office experience - enabling our financial professionals to help their clients’ reach their financial goals.”

Wealth Excel, headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, is a highly specialized consulting and investment advisory company providing wealth-growth solutions for profitable small business owners through comprehensive tax savings strategies, private retirement planning and funding, and customized investment opportunities. Launched in 2020, the Wealth Excel executive team has over 30 years of combined experience serving the needs of high-income and high-net-worth clientele nationwide.

Elite Resource Team, based in San Diego, CA, provides the coaching, systems, and relationships to empower Financial Advisors and Accountants to build Synergistic Partnerships, with the goal of providing more proactive and holistic planning for clients.