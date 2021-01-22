ROBIN HOOD? BATMAN & ROBIN?

NO, IT'S THE VEGILANTES SENDING FREE FOOD TO VULNERABLE SCHOOL CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES ACROSS THE UK.

Plant-based food brand The Vegilantes is delivering thousands of its frozen vegan food packs to schools across the UK to help vulnerable school children and their families affected by the inadequate food hampers organised by the government.

Chobham Academy in Stratford, east London was the first school to receive 250 free packs of The Vegilantes healthy food with more school deliveries planned for the coming weeks.

Riley Riley, Co-Founder of The Vegilantes said “We all saw the poor and degrading effort from the government contractors to feed the UK’s most vulnerable kids and we were appalled. We knew we had to do something so we took the law into our own hands, Vegilantes-style"

This goodwill initiative follows The Vegilantes crusade during the first lockdown last year, where the brand repackaged its products for the NHS and delivered thousands of packs to 103 Hospitals, Emergency Wards and Care Homes up and down the country, with uplifting messages of support written by celebrities and TV personalities from This Morning, Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing, as well as well-known vegans, including Wes Nelson, Janette Manrara & Aljaz Skorjanec and Neil Jones.

The Vegilantes is an independent start-up based in the UK using science and art to extract high levels of plant protein and craft into delicious mealtime favourites.

• The Vegilantes range of 9 frozen plant protein products is available nationwide at Morrisons, Dunnes Stores in Ireland and 7,500 independent health food stores.

The three founders each spent 30 years in their respective fields of expertise.

• Chef Sanjay Sighat is an award-winning Development Chef of the Year and an accomplished Executive Chef, having previously led some of London's top-rated restaurants.

• Catherine D'Arcy has spent her entire career in the food industry, establishing one of the industry's leading own label food manufacturing businesses.

• Riley Riley's career has included three decades at some of the world's leading advertising agencies as Strategy and Creative Director and he is a former VP of Facebook and Instagram.

