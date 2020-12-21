The Nephrology Partnership for Advancing Technology in Healthcare (N-PATH) has been funded by the European Commission

N-PATH is the most innovative European training course in interventional nephrology funded by European Commission in the framework of the Erasmus+ program coordinated by the University of Bari, in collaboration with the European Renal Association (ERA-EDTA), the Vascular Access Society, important international academic centers and two companies specialized in medical training.

“We are happy and proud to have achieved this important result. The European Union has distinctly rewarded the quality of the project but above all the importance of our challenge: to strengthen the training of young nephrologists in order to more effectively combat the increase in kidney diseases in our society "- explained Prof. Loreto Gesualdo, scientific coordinator of the consortium.

N-PATH will train 40 young European nephrologists from 6 different countries who will have the opportunity to interact and benefit from this engaging and exciting two-year educational path. The students will have access not only to a dedicated digital platform, but also will have to the opportunity to put into practice what they have learned during the training course through different hands-on training throughout Europe, creating a 360-degree educational experience. "The nephrologists from all over Europe will be able to benefit from our training course since the online lessons, once the project is completed, will be released in open access, as said by Prof Gesualdo.

The N-PATH project involves European associations such as ERA-EDTA and the Vascular Access Society, research centers and higher education institutions from six European countries: Amsterdam University Medical Center, Academic Hospital of Maastricht, General University Hospital of Prague, Parc Tauli University Hospital of Barcelona, University of Milan, University of Patras and University Medical Center of Ljubljana. Each of them, with specific skills in the nephrology field, will be supported by EUREKA srl, a company specialized in the field of academic publishing, and by EMAC srl, a company leader in the supply of advanced simulators for medical-surgical training, to create innovative advanced training course.

The admission is exclusive for second-year nephrology trainees; the call for admission will be published on the partners' websites in March 2021.

With more than 7,000 active members, the ERA-EDTA is one of the biggest nephrology associations worldwide leading European nephrology and one of the most important European Medical Associations. It organizes annual congresses and other educational and scientific activities. ERA-EDTA also produces guidelines, collects data, and performs epidemiological studies through its Registry. The Society supports fellowships and educational/research projects through its committees and working groups. Its publications are NDT, CKJ (Open Access journal), and the online educational journal NDT-Educational.

