Unique, natural based NordShield® technology makes textiles for consumers min. 99% antimicrobial

The disruptive NordShield® technology can offer masses durable antiviral and antibacterial protection in everyday life, while being ecological and the antimicrobial effect lasting min. 30 washes...

To meet the growing demand for protection against viruses and bacteria, Finnish based innovator in biotechnology, NordShield®, has accelerated the market entry with its cutting-edge antimicrobial technology for consumer fibers.

NordShield® BioLayr provides textiles such as garments, shoes and accessories like gloves, a durable antimicrobial layer. Contrary to any other scalable solution on the market, it is free of heavy metals and the unique technology keeps its antimicrobial efficacy for a minimum of 30 washes, more than the average lifetime of a garment. By choosing this biodegradable solution, the chemical load on the environment can be significantly decreased.

”Access to antiviral and antibacterial protection for everyone is key to stop pandemics like Covid-19 from spreading, or new ones forming. By using our technology, brands can offer their customers the next level added value through a physical and yet invisible armour of antimicrobiality, while serving current mega trends of naturality and sustainability.”

Kristoffer Ekman, CEO of NordShield®

As a result of more than a decade of research and development, NordShield® has in 2020 commercialised its patented and scalable antimicrobial technology, which is unparalleled, being both powerful and natural-based. It is also non-leaching and safe for its users and the environment. Most importantly, it is sustainably produced and free of heavy metals, an increasing threat to our planet and life on it.

Current standard antimicrobial treatments are based on heavy metals such as silver and copper, which are provenly a threat to life and environment by leaching from products into nature, and even into humans through skin exposure. Through its scalability, NordShield® has created a technology that makes ecological antimicrobial protection for the masses possible for the first time.

The technology can also be applied for sustainable and high-efficacy anti-mold protection for textiles during transportation and warehousing, a global issue that costs the textile industry billions annually in lost revenues and causes thousands of tons in avoidable waste. Utilizing NordShield® eliminates the need for fossil based poly bags and environmentally questionable silica bags, that are the industry standard to tackle this issue alongside heavy metal based solutions.

Furthermore, NordShield® technology acts as a base to a wider range of applications, such as the NordShield® Brilliant product family for antimicrobial protection for face masks, hands, feet, shoes and surfaces. NordShield® Pathogen Barrier, a CE-marked solution classified as a medical device, offers antimicrobial protection for the medical field.

”It is only the lack of alternatives so far, paired with a strong need for antimicrobial solutions, that has justified heavy metal based treatments to be used. Countries like Germany and Sweden as forerunners are already working on prohibiting the usage of these, as the negative consequences for people and environment are dramatic. To enable the best tomorrow for people and our planet, we need to make active choices for sustainable solutions.”

Greta Waissi, Head of Regulatory Affairs at NordShield® with a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) focused in Ecotoxicology

Nordic BioTech Group Oy, branded as NordShield®, is the world leading supplier of natural based antimicrobial solutions. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Espoo, Finland, NordShield® is disrupting the field of antimicrobial technology through a durable, natural based and safer alternative for antimicrobial protection free of heavy metals that can be utilised across applications and industries.

www.nordshield.com

