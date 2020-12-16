People Tech Group helps to support the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace

Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from People Tech Group in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch, People Tech Group is one of the first AWS Consulting Partners to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS.

Click here for more information.

As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. AWS customers often rely on professional services from People Tech Group to implement, migrate, support, and manage their software/workloads in the cloud. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not identify software and associated services in a single procurement experience. With professional services from People Tech Group available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and associated services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.

“People Tech Group is proud to support professional services in AWS Marketplace,” said Bob Duffy, Managing Partner at People Tech Group. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies find the complete cloud solutions they need to innovate and migrate to the cloud. Now, our customers can access thousands of cloud software solutions and our associated services to help them implement and manage their workloads on AWS, from one centralized location, in AWS Marketplace.”

As an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, People Tech Group helps businesses implement, migrate, support, and manage workloads on AWS to offer enhanced security and scalability quotients on the cloud.