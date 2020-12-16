The European interviews Mike Bohan of Football Index

For the third video in the remote interview series, The European interviewed Mike Bohan, Chief Marketing Officer of Football Index.

Mike Bohan spoke about how their platform offers football fans an opportunity to use their knowledge and expertise in a way that doesn’t result in an immediate loss or gain as most traditional betting does, and how Football Index is a platform for those that are looking for a longer, more immersive experience.

He discussed more about what the company refer to as ‘The Football Stockmarket’, shedding light on how certain real world situations in the football league would affect the value of players on the Football Index platform.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWoQcmIFDCg&t=71s

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV2WYyKcBQlLYqE7YZ38Jcg