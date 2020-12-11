Siam Park is recognised as the best water park in Europe for the ninth consecutive year

Siam Park has once again won the distinction of best water park in Europe with the European Star Award! This is the ninth time that the leading publication and reference in the assessment of theme parks, Kirmes & Park Revue, has awarded this prize and Siam Park is the only park that has won every year since this award exists.

Two of the Park's star attractions have also received great recognition. The spectacular Singha has won the award for the best attraction in Europe, reinforcing its leadership as a pioneering facility with an innovative water-powered design. In the year of its inauguration back in 2015, it was immediately recognised by the prestigious IAAPA as the Best New Attraction of the Year, as it is more than just a slide, it is a real water roller coaster with high-speed curves and 14 changes of direction in which you can reach 6 m/s uphill and up to 18 m/s downhill, guaranteeing a real adrenalin rush and fun. Fourth place in the same category went to Kinnaree.

This shows that this water theme park, also known as "Water Kingdom", receives recognition for its attractions for both the older and younger members of the family, as it has won the most important award at European level within the entertainment industry.

This comes to join many other prestigious international distinctions, among them the TripAdvisor’s Travellers’s Choice Awards, which have recognized Siam Park as the Best Water park in the world for the seventh consecutive year. Among other, most recent achievements is the accreditation "Biosphere Certified - Parks", which the Institute of Responsible Tourism has granted to Siam Park for four consecutive years to date.

To select the winners of this edition, the jury, made up of an independent team of experts, has distinguished those parks that have stood out, in an exceptional manner, for their achievements in areas such as innovation or entrepreneurship, especially valuing the prevention measures implemented to combat COVID-19. In this sense, Siam Park has the highest safety standards for both visitors and staff and has intensified the cleaning protocols in all areas.

Awaiting reopening

Since closing its doors on 15 March, Siam Park has continued to share content with its followers on social networks, inviting them to dream of a return to normality in which adrenaline, emotion and fun are the protagonists.

Some of its content has even reached more than 50 million people on its Facebook page, going around the world with unprecedented impact. This success, with results that continue to grow exponentially every day, reinforces the Park's ongoing commitment to excellence.