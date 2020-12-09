The Luxury Report release their official Christmas gift guide

The travel and lifestyle magazine have provided their readers with a choice selection of products and charities for this festive period.

The Luxury Report magazine have published their Christmas gift guide to help their readers and the wider public find the most desirable products and gifts for this Christmas.

In an effort to instil a little bit of joy into what has been a tumultuous year, The Luxury Report have compiled a unique range of ideas for stocking fillers and presents including brand names such as Creed, 77 Diamonds, Suntory and CONCRETE&WAX. Any of the names listed are sure to provide eager shoppers with the ideal present for their friends, family or loved ones.

For those that think of the 25th of December as more of a time to help those less fortunate, they have included the details of hardworking charitable organisations such as Mission Aviation Fellowship and the National Animal Welfare Trust.

Details and phone numbers have been included in the list for each gift to enable readers to find their perfect gifts quickly and easily.

The gift guide is now available to view on The Luxury Report’s website:

www.the-luxuryreport.com/a-luxurious-christmas-gift-guide