VRP Consulting Achieves Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner Status

VRP Consulting, an award-winning global full-service Salesforce partner delivering across the entire Salesforce platform, recently announced the company has achieved Platinum Salesforce Consulting Partner Status, placing them amongst only a small number of other global consultancies within the Salesforce ecosystem.

Salesforce, through its Partner Navigator Program, recognizes their outstanding partners who maintain and increase their skill levels, achieve continuous growth, deliver successful client projects with proven high levels of customer satisfaction, as well as the ability to increase license revenue for Salesforce. As a Platinum Partner, VRP Consulting has attained the pinnacle level of the program.

Headquartered in San Francisco, VRP Consulting has grown to over 500 employees globally in 11 offices across eight countries including San Francisco, London, Rotterdam, Minsk, Krakow, Ottawa and Munich. Originally a global IT outsourcing company, VRP has expanded its offering to include wider services such as consulting, custom app development, and managed services, to name a few. Expansion has also been strong in providing expertise in local markets, making VRP eligible for the Salesforce Partner Navigator program. Given the depth of its client base across industries and coverage of the whole Salesforce platform, it is no surprise VRP has quickly risen through Silver to Gold and now Platinum level.





“We are honored to receive Salesforce Platinum Partner Status. This year has been groundbreaking for VRP, as despite many challenges we were able to reach many milestones and this achievement is an incredible culmination of our success. It is a testimony to all our years of hard work in delivering best-of-breed solutions and Salesforce expertise to our customers, accelerating their digital transformation. This acknowledgment also solidifies our position on the market and opens up the potential for growth and creating leading-edge solutions for the future”- Roman Medvedev, CEO and Founder of VRP Consulting.

“The Platinum Partner achievement strengthens our position as a go-to consulting partner for all sizes of business. We are unique as a Salesforce partner in that our technical delivery scale came first and has now been coupled with world-class local expertise to provide clients with nimble, innovative delivery capability to solve business problems very cost-effectively”- Will Lamb, Managing Director UKI.

“This prestigious recognition puts us in the elite group of companies globally, and the fact that we were able to achieve it only a year after becoming a Gold Partner proves our strategy of industry diversification, market expansion, and key partnerships brings excellent results” - Raymond Van der Wal, Managing Director EMEA.

