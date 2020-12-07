MRA Mobile Experiential Names Vincent Kirkwood Senior Director of Diversity and Inclusion

MRA Mobile Experiential recently named Vincent Kirkwood as its new Senior Director of Diversity and Inclusion. As Senior Director, Kirkwood will bring a wealth of strategic insight and over a decade of mobile experience to MRA’s diversity clients. He will serve as the channel’s primary point of contact and oversee all diversity tour activity.

“As a 10-year dedicated team member of MRA, it is an honor to be promoted to the Senior Director of Diversity and Inclusion,” said Kirkwood. “Diversity and Inclusion has always been a part of MRA’s fundamental values. In this new role, I am looking forward to continuing the creation of unique experiences that captivates diverse audiences across the globe.”

Prior to this appointment as Senior Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Kirkwood served as MRA’s Director of Consumer Events, a role he assumed in 2016. Since joining the organization in 2011, he has held leadership positions in both the consumer and educational outreach channels, assisting his clients with the development and execution of mobile tour programs. Prior to joining MRA, Kirkwood worked primarily in the event marketing industry.

MRA mobile experiential is an industry leader in mobile exhibit and event marketing. It specializes in custom design, vehicle sales and leasing, as well as tour equipment and logistics-management services for experiential marketing and exhibiting. MRA works either directly or in association with leading agencies and exhibit builders worldwide. Visit http://www.goMRA.com and www.youtube/MRAmobiletours.