REMINGTON PLEDGE TO DONATE 10% OF CO-BRANDED PRODUCT CHRISTMAS SALES TO MANCHESTER UNITED FOUNDATION

Remington, Official Electrical Styling Partner to Manchester United, has pledged to make a donation to Manchester United Foundation equivalent to 10% of the retail value of all Remington Manchester United products purchased through the Club website or Megastore in December 2020.

The brand is also recognising members of the community who supported others throughout 2020...

Earlier this year the two partners joined forces to deliver the Remington Style Challenge to fans, showcasing the amazing job fans had done styling at home with Remington Hair Clippers and other products from the complete styling range. Now they are coming together again to bring a little happiness to people who have spent 2020 helping others do just that.

Working with the Foundation, Remington has identified members of the Club's community who have been supporting others throughout 2020. In return for their great work they will receive a surprise package containing a personalised video message from some of Manchester United’s first team players, their very own signed shirt and Remington Manchester United styling products.

John Shields Chief Executive of Manchester United Foundation, commented:

“It’s always great to see an initiative like this rewarding deserving United fans who have supported others during such a difficult year.

“At the Foundation, we’re all too aware of the hardships that have faced so many in our community and it’s only right that the selflessness of these individuals should be acknowledged.”

Tim Wright, Vice President GM Appliances International at Spectrum Brands, added:

“Through this initiative, we want to encourage fans to give the gift that gives back this year. 2020 has been tough on us all, and we hope that with this initiative we will be able to support Manchester United Foundation in the wonderful activities they’ve been carrying out in the community.”

The complete range of Remington Manchester United products can be viewed on the club website and https://uk.remington-europe.com/

Manchester United Foundation uses football to engage and inspire young people to build a better life for themselves and unite the communities in which they live. Dedicated staff deliver educational and community outreach programmes to help young people make positive choices in their lives.

