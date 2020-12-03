Armadillo awarded a place on the Global RegTech100 list for 2021

The Armadillo Group are pleased to announce that they have been awarded a place on the prestigious Global RegTech100 list for 2021. This is an annual list of 100 of the world’s most innovative RegTech companies by the specialist research firm and journal, RegTech Analyst.

RegTech Analyst said “A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a long list of over1,000 companies. The finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate efficiency improvements across the compliance function.”

Founder & CEO of The Armadillo Group, Emmanuel Cohen says “This is a great achievement for Armadillo and we are pleased our innovative solutions are being increasingly recognised on an international level. We’ve achieved this accolade ourselves and without any external backing, which makes it doubly sweet. Now we’re going forward to grow with this amazing industry”.

Armadillo has various Regtech innovations and upgrades slated for 2021 launch; especially around PEPS & Sanctions, adverse media and ID verification on some 5 Billion adult individuals globally.

Cohen added “Armadillo’s motto; from anywhere, to anywhere, anytime together with the reality of its products and innovation around it, has helped make us the industry front runner we are today. Having the recognition for this is deeply satisfying to all the hardworking Armadillo team. We will be continuing with our innovation in 2021 and the coming years, so keep an eye out for The Armadillo.”

Armadillo is currently seeking funding of £15m to take the business to the next level, building on its technological advantages in this ever-increasing world of tech automation for regulated businesses. Armadillo have appointed London City Merchant Bank, Panmure Gordon, as advisers.

Launched in 1997 Armadillo were the first online corporate database on the web. The first on mobile applications in 2011 and the first to launch a truly global Regtech ‘original corporate document’ system in 2019. With many firsts in between, Armadillo builds innovative solutions for the regulated industry. It is carried by various channel partners as well as white labelled by some. Originally started in Shoreditch London, the company is now Headquartered in Hitchin Hertfordshire with a satellite Office in central London. The company, its systems and teams, provide Due Diligence & Enhanced Due Diligence for KYC and regulatory requirements under such regulations as 6AMLD. The Armadillo Universe contains 380 million companies in 1000+ registries worldwide and 5 billion adult individuals.

www.armadillo.co.uk

www.thearmadillogroup.com