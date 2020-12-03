New Australian Indie Band, Catbird, Launch into The International Music Scene Aiming To Make The World A Better Place

With the Aria Music Awards of 2020 wrapped up for another year, it is timely that a new Australian Indie band named Catbird, launch into the international music scene with the release of their debut single, Dare.

The song Dare is a unique single with a focus on global environmental issues with some inspiration coming from Greta Thunberg and her climate change activism.

Mia Mcdonald, the lead vocalist on Dare said the song “is very much a relevant song to the time that we are going through right now. The message is so clear and the story that it tells is very heartfelt and very atmospheric…it’s very much a vibe. It tells its own story”.

Catbird’s co-lead vocalist, Phill Small, said he really enjoys the song. “It’s a folk pop song with polished production styles.”

The band is well-backed by Featherway Music, a new record label founded on supporting young artists amid a global pandemic with a vision to lift people’s spirit for the good.

Catbird features five members. Phil Small, Mia McDonald, Nadia Knight, Brendan Paniagua and Beau de Casanove.

One unique element of this band is that Phil and Mia combine to provide co-lead male & female vocals, with Nadia adding a rich complimentary voice. Brendan plays the bass & guitar, while Beau keeps the beats together on drums.

Another unique element of the band is their motivation. Catbird stands for ‘Music for Humanity’. It’s about music to help touch the hearts and minds of fans, and to help create change internally and then externally to help make the world a better place.

In the year of 2020 where our planet has suffered from disease, racial issues, political tension, cultural separation and environmental issues, many people suffered and felt helpless.

Catbird may just be the positive change we all need to create an uplift through music. Catbird’s first single Dare is available now from the band’s website, www.catbirdsongs.com, and will be available soon on streaming services. The video clip is also available to watch now on YouTube - https://bit.ly/DarebyCatbird.

The band has a range of gigs planned locally and abroad, and they are a name to keep an eye on. You can keep up to date with their schedule here: www.catbirdsongs.com.