The European interviews Stewart Lockie of Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait

Today, business magazine The European released their interview with Stewart Lockie, General Manager of Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait.

The ABK interview is the second video in their remote interview series, which allows them to continue providing insight into the world’s most innovative and successful institutions while abiding by social distancing rules.

Stewart Lockie discussed Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait’s recent digital payment offerings, their mission to provide what they coin as ‘simpler banking’ and the effects of Covid-19 on what customers need from their bank. Stewart Lockie said that 2020 had been proof that even in testing circumstances, ABK are always ready to reach out and help their customers.

Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait have been awarded the ‘Best Credit Card’ in Kuwait, the ‘Best Performing Bank’ in Egypt and the ‘Best Project and Structured Finance Company’ in The European’s Global Business Awards 2020.

The interview can be viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXeC_l4aLBo

To keep up to date with The European’s remote video interview series, go to their youtube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV2WYyKcBQlLYqE7YZ38Jcg