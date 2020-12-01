The European introduce remote interview series

The European has launched their new remote video interview programme, interviewing Andreas Burner of SmartStream...

The intention behind the new series is to provide their readers and the business world at large with expertise and insight from a number of globally-renowned executives and organisations.

The series commenced on the 1st of December, with The European interviewing Andreas Burner, the Chief Information Officer of SmartStream. SmartStream is a recognised leader in financial transaction management, and Mr Burner provided a unique look into the use of AI in financial institutions, the future trends of the sector, and what firms can do to best prepare themselves for what is to come.

The programme will continue on Wednesday the 2nd of December when The European will release their remote interview with Stewart Lockie, General Manager of Al Alhi Bank of Kuwait and then on the 3rd of December, with insight into the world of Football Index from their Chief Marketing Officer, Mike Bohan.

The European will continue to investigate and analyse the inner workings of successful companies and organisations in a way that is mindful of the travel restrictions put in place to protect against Covid-19 through the new remote interview offering.

Andreas Burner’s interview can be found here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2mc3cTV9wo&t=34s

The interviews will be posted on The European's youtube channel.

Keep up to date by following The European’s social media accounts, or visiting their website.