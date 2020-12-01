Airbus Defence & Space is b<>com’s new industrial investor to develop airborne communications for fast, tactical deployment

Airbus Defence & Space, the European aerospace giant, is joining the b<>com Technology Research Institute. Airbus Defence & Space will rely on b<>com’s multidisciplinary expertise to research and develop dual-use tactical airborne communications solutions.

Airbus Defence & Space and b<>com are joining forces to develop airborne tactical systems (drones, helicopters, etc.) for fast, easy deployment in theaters of operation or in areas hit by natural disasters. The goal is to remove all technological obstacles to creating self-organized, secure, broadband, low-latency mesh platforms.

b<>com will employ its wide range of skills in developing these solutions, with the involvement of its researchers and engineers in the fields of 5G, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.

“The arrival of Airbus Defence & Space strengthens our proactive approach as a dual-use technology supplier that works with major defense manufacturers to secure and regain European sovereignty when it comes to major challenges such as new generations of communication networks and their security” says Bertrand Guilbaud, CEO of b<>com.

“Thanks to our partnership with b<>com, Airbus Defence & Space is glad to be participating in the development of airborne 5G bubbles. This collaboration will allow us to bring high data rate solutions to our customers and better operational efficiency” says Bruno Capitant, HO EMEA & International Agencies Programmes.

A technology pioneer and provider for companies that want to digitally boost their competitive edge, b<>com addresses several industries: culture & creation, digital infrastructures, health, defence and industry 4.0. Its laboratories bring together talented people from a variety of disciplines and cultures in areas like artificial intelligence, immersive video and audio, content protection, 5G networks, the Internet of Things, and cognitive technologies.

Thanks to its world-class engineering team, its technology platforms and its unique mix of scientific and industrial knowhow, b<>com offers its clients technology solutions that give them invaluable competitive edge. www.b-com.com | @IRT_BCom

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.