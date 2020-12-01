The Espire™ Elbow is now exclusively manufactured and distributed by Steeper Group and SteeperUSA

We are thrilled to integrate the revolutionary Espire™ Elbow range to the Steeper upper limb prosthetics portfolio. Incorporating state-of-the-art technology, innovative design and exceptional engineering, the Espire Elbow range offers five revolutionary models designed for users across the globe.

In June 2020 Steeper Group announced the acquisition of the Espire Elbow range from College Park Industries, and after a six-month transition phase, we are pleased to confirm that Steeper Group are now the exclusive manufacturers and distributors of the Espire Elbow. The teams at Steeper Group and SteeperUSA are excited to bring this range to our valued customers, as it will provide fundamental turning points in the lives of thousands of amputees across the world.

The Espire Elbow is a revolution in the world of prosthetics, boasting a flawless anatomical design that mimics the natural aesthetic of the human arm. As a result, and further testament to the design, the Espire Pro was awarded the prestigious Red Dot Design Award in 2020.

The technology behind the Espire Elbow

With an emphasis on function and design, the Espire Elbow range by Steeper are easy-to-use and anatomically correct prosthetic elbows which can be programmed to fit individual needs. The Espire is available in five models, each side-specific, a range of colours and two size options. From lightweight, mechanical models to myoelectric, powered joints - each elbow has the same reliable functionality and sleek design.

After extensive research, a design was created that blends technology with humanity to appeal to a wide range of users across the globe. The Espire Elbow is engineered to emulate the anatomical forearm and wrist, with even weight distribution and ensuring the arm looks natural in a comfortable resting position.

The innovative gear box of the Espire Pro enables a high lift and hold capacity allowing users to confidently hold 11kg, and dynamically lift 4kg to perform everyday tasks with ease. The Pro uses a custom 50W brushless DC motor, which provides the speed and torque needed to flex and extend the elbow. The strategic placement of the gearbox in the elbow joint provides maximum comfort, balance, and control of the limb. It automatically locks in both directions, achieving reliable confidence with elbow movement and positioning, and also features an electronic, silent free-swing. The free-swing is engaged automatically when the elbow reaches full extension - a feature that can also be activated using alternative inputs such as myo signals or switches set up via the Espire Hub App for iPad.

Paul Steeper, CEO of Steeper Group said, “We are thrilled that the Espire Elbow range is now part of the Steeper Upper Limb Portfolio. Our teams have been working harder than ever to ensure a smooth transition, and we look forward to delivering outstanding service and expertise to our distributors around the world as we continue to develop the Espire Elbow range.”

The Espire Elbow at a glance:

Five models: Pro, Hybrid, Classic Plus, Classic and Basic

Six colour and finish options including a choice of custom finishes

Clean-line shell and anatomical design

Two sizes; small and standard to accommodate the variety in adult body sizes

The Pro and Hybrid can easily be configured with the Espire Hub App

The Pro is a revolutionary powered elbow with a powerful battery and a comfortable centre of mass which functions all day with ease

The Hybrid, Classic Plus, Classic and Basic models have an adjustable forearm counterbalance mechanism to evenly distribute the weight of the forearm, wrist, and terminal device, negating the effects of gravity

The Pro and Hybrid models can be integrated with revolutionary pattern recognition technology from Coapt and IBT

An extensive selection of compatible inputs, outputs, and battery systems are available

