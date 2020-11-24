Particle Announces That They Are Officially SOC 2 Type II Compliant

Obtaining this certification is an important step in the company’s history to ensuring customer’s information is secure and confidential.

Particle, the edge-to-cloud IoT platform built to connect the unconnected, today announced that they are officially SOC 2 Type II compliant in regards to security and confidentiality. SOC 2 Type II reports are the most comprehensive certification within the Systems and Organization Controls protocol. Businesses seeking a vendor like Particle will find SOC 2 Type II is the most useful certification when considering a possible service provider’s security credentials.

The audit reviewed Particle’s security posture throughout 2020 (not just at a point in time), and validated 164 security, confidentiality, and governance processes were operating effectively without exceptions. The SOC 2 Type II is the second third party audit Particle has completed this year, with the first being a GDPR/CCPA Gap Assessment.

“Particle has been focused on security since we were founded, and obtaining this certification brings our internal security practices to life for our customers,” says Zach Supalla, CEO at Particle. “Too many IoT products are insecure, and when you work with Particle to deploy an IoT product you can know that we hold ourselves to a high standard to ensure that our customers’ devices and data are safe and secure.”

For Particle customers, the SOC 2 Type II certification does two things:

It provides independent confirmation that Particle’s security practices are aligned with a rigorous cloud service standard.

As a critical IoT service provider, it provides a key piece of evidence for our customers’ own vendor security and compliance processes.

“Obtaining SOC 2 Type II required the support and involvement of everyone at Particle,” says Mike Sheward, Head of Security at Particle. “Personally, I’ve been humbled, but not surprised, by how seriously the entire team has taken the process and played a role in getting us across the line. We thank everyone for building on Particle, and will continue to invest in our security and compliance program to ensure that your data is as secure as possible.”

Particle works with customers across a wide range of industries including supply chain and logistics providers, industrial manufacturing, agriculture, micromobility, and local governments implementing smart city solutions. The SOC 2 Type II report is available for enterprise customers, and prospective enterprise customers under NDA.

Particle is the only end-to-end IoT platform that combines software, hardware, and connectivity as an integrated solution that ensures their customers' IoT products are reliable, scalable, and secure. Thousands of companies ranging from traditional manufacturers to fast-growing start-ups are launching IoT products powered by Particle. Particle works with leading companies across a variety of industries, including customers like Jacuzzi, Continental Tires, Watsco, Shifted Energy, Anderson EV, and Opti. Particle is venture backed and has offices in San Francisco, Shenzhen, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, and Boston. For more information visit www.particle.io. Particle boasts the largest developer community in the IoT industry, with over 200,000 developers and engineers in more than 170 countries building with Particle.