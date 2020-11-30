Lamb Weston joins the giants of B2B Marketing to take gold in its category and the Grand Prix: Campaign of the Year award

Lamb Weston, supported by Art of the Possible Agency and WAA Chosen, has smashed the 2020 B2B Marketing Awards this week, taking Gold in the Best Product Launch Campaign and the highly coveted Grand Prix: Campaign of the Year for the launch of its innovative Dukes of Chippingdom in February.

Up against global brands such as Nokia, Mastercard and Lenovo, and with nominees for the Grand Prix Award including Rolls-Royce, M&S Corporate Gifts and Intuit QuickBooks, Lamb Weston’s entry impressed judges with its dedication and passion, as well as demonstrating that, by pushing the boundaries, the campaign ensured a successful product launch.

Andrea Deutschmanek, Country Marketing Manager UK & ROI, Lamb Weston; “This has a strange and challenging year for everyone in our industry and to win this award is a real boost for the team; a fitting reward for a lot of work and devotion to the cause. It’s shown that, even when pitched against some of the largest brands in the world, our efforts can make a difference.”

Kat Patterson, Managing Director, Art of the Possible; “We are so proud to be working with a brand such as Lamb Weston; they really do have the passion and commitment to see a project through and we are thrilled to bits to have not only won the Best Product Launch Campaign award, but the Grand Prix: Campaign of the Year award too. Unbelievable!”

The judges of the B2B Marketing Awards included Senior VP, Marketing & Communications, Mastercard, Global Strategic Marketing Leader, PwC, and Director of B2B Marketing, BskyB. Comments on the Dukes of Chippingdom campaign included, “it’s not very often that judges are stuck at a crossroads, one of the most difficult decisions in their professional lives – is it going to be burger or chips? The gold, however, needs to go to the entry that has demonstrated the clarity of their B2B marketing, from identifying their target audience, to reaching them by using the right channels, right tone of voice, right branding through to right results. After weighing their options, the judges have decided that the crispy gold goes to Dukes of Chippingdom.”

Watch the full awards here: https://youtu.be/z4CVCuKu9hM

For innovative ideas, recipes and potato inspiration, head over to www.lambweston.eu/uk

Lamb Weston® is a world leading brand in high quality potato products and is sold in over 100 countries around the world. Lamb Weston / Meijer serves markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Russia and Brazil. In addition, Lamb Weston / Meijer established a Joint Venture with the Russian Belaya Dacha Group and operates the first French fry factory in Russia. The company supplies frozen potato products like Twisters®, Potato Dippers and Connoisseur Fries to customers in the Foodservice, Quick Service and Retail segments. Lamb Weston / Meijer is also an ingredient solutions provider for the food industry. For 25 years, Lamb Weston / Meijer has led the industry in innovation, by introducing inventive products that add convenience to the operations of its customers. From the fields where their potatoes are grown, to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston / Meijer always raises the bar. Their headquarters are located in Kruiningen - the Netherlands.

The company operates six factories in Europe; three in the Netherlands, one in the United Kingdom and one in Austria, and employs 1,400 people.