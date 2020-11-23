Loro Parque and Siam Park confirm their leadership after receiving "Biosphere Certified - Parks" and "Biosphere Certified - Animal Embassy" certificates

Loro Parque and Siam Park once again reinforce their leadership in tourism and environmental sustainability, the fight against climate change and the defence of biodiversity. In the case of Loro Parque, this is a certificate that the Park has received for the twelfth consecutive year, "Biosphere Certified - Animal Embassy", as granted by the Institute of Responsible Tourism (RTI), linked to UNESCO. For its part, Siam Park was not left behind and has been awarded an innovative "Biosphere Certified - Parks" accreditation, for the fourth consecutive year, by the aforementioned international organisation.

Awarded by the Responsible Tourism Institute (RTI) linked to UNESCO, these certificates are a proof of the outstanding level the Parks demonstrate in matters of tourism and environmental sustainability, in the fight against climate change and the defence of biodiversity…

The prestigious certification granted after an exhaustive audit guarantees compliance with requirements based on the principles of sustainability and continuous improvement, ensuring that the certified entity carries out an activity that is typical of a new model of non-aggressive tourism, which satisfies the current needs of its clients and users, without compromising future generations, bringing significant benefits for the entity itself, society and the environment.

In this respect, Loro Parque, together with Loro Parque Fundación, and closely followed by Siam Park, constitutes a world-famous natural area committed to the environment and the conservation of biodiversity, while at the same time eliminating single-use plastic from its facilities and supporting beach clean-ups, protection and research programmes at an international level and being a pioneer in natural habitat protection practices.

It should be noted that Loro Parque is the first and only zoo in the world to receive the 'Biosphere Park-Animal Embassy' certificate, awarded by the RTI, which is linked to UNESCO, and has also been decorated on several occasions with various national and international distinctions, such as the Plaque of Tourist Merit, awarded by the Spanish Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism and the "Gold Medal for Tourism Merit", presented by the same ministry, as well as the Gold Medal of the Canary Islands Government, the city of Puerto de la Cruz and the Cabildo Insular de Tenerife, among other awards. Loro Parque is also the only company in the Canary Islands to have been awarded the "Prince Felipe Award for Business Excellence", in addition to being named the World's Best Zoo twice in a row by the world-renowned travel portal, TripAdvisor, among many other recognitions.

Siam Park: technological development for the environment

Following the philosophy of the Loro Parque Company, Siam Park, recognised by TripAdvisor as the Best Water Park in the World for seven consecutive years to date, similarly operates in the line of maximum respect for the environment, using the latest technological developments in every detail. In this sense, the water that feeds the Park forms part of a closed circuit that begins in the sea, from where it is extracted and transferred to the desalination plant built exclusively for this purpose. Furthermore, Siam Park's philosophy includes the application of the Km0 formula, which means that mainly local products are used in the catering industry, thus minimising the carbon footprint associated with the transport of imported products.

In a firm commitment to non-polluting renewable energies and to contribute to the development of sustainable tourism in the Canary Islands, the Parks have their own photovoltaic system located in the south of Tenerife, which, added to other photovoltaic investments on the island, represents a power of 2.75 MW. In addition, a 4 MW wind turbine has been installed on the island of Gran Canaria, increasing the overall capacity to offset CO2 emissions from 2,500 to almost 4,000 tonnes.

On the other hand, this year the Loro Parque company has once again been certified in ISO 9001, which determines the requirements for a Quality Management System, in ISO 14001, which determines the requirements for an Environmental Management System and in EMAS III, which recognises organisations that have implemented a well-defined Environmental Management System and have made a commitment to continuous improvement.

