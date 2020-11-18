73 Nations Participate in Third COVID-19 Online Prayer Event Hosted by Shincheonji Church of Jesus

Hundreds of religious leaders from around the world gather to pray for the end of COVID-19 ahead of a group plasma donation by 4,000 Shincheonji members...

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Lee Man-hee, “Shincheonji”) hosted an online prayer event to support the government, medical personnel, patients, grieving families, and citizens who are suffering from COVID-19 as the government is putting in all its effort to contain the virus.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus stated that it would host “the 3rd Global Prayer Service of Religious People” on November 15th and invited people from any religion to attend. 352 religious leaders representing 73 countries and 29 different religions participated in the event.

This prayer event was broadcasted live on Shincheonji Church of Jesus’ official YouTube channel at 3 p.m., including the participation of its entire congregation both in and outside of South Korea, where the church was first founded. Many other religious people from around the world who wish for COVID-19 to end also joined the event.

This took place ahead of Shincheonji’s group plasma donation by 4,000 of its members who fully recovered from COVID-19. The event was prepared by the suggestion of Chairman Lee Man-hee to pray for effective and quick development of a vaccine and for the global pandemic to end. The event was especially meaningful as it transcended different denominations and religions, encouraging them all to take charge in overcoming this crisis together regardless of religious background.

Chairman Lee proposed the online prayer event by saying, “Too many people are suffering because of COVID-19, especially with those who were infected in church last February that caused distress to the members and the citizens. We should actively put in our effort and pray to God for the country, the people, and for the pandemic to end. I urge every person of faith around the world to also gather their hearts and pray so the whole world can come out of the suffering caused by this plague.”

Chairman Lee also emphasised, “Even as the church shutdown orders are lifted, the church should not conduct services or meetings with many participants to prevent the members from contracting COVID-19. We must disinfect and care for the members’ health by preparing non-contact thermometers and other necessities.”

In every service starting last February when COVID-19 began to spread, Shincheonji Church of Jesus has set aside time to pray for the pandemic’s end and for the health and safety of the government health officials, medical staff, and patients.

A member of Shincheonji Church of Jesus said, “Ahead of the third group plasma donation in which 4,000 fully recovered members are planning to participate, we are praying all together for quick vaccine development and for COVID-19 to end. We will do everything we can and act responsibly until the pandemic ends.”