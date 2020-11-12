Training at your fingertips: Introducing the all new Rapiscan Systems® Learning Academy website

Learning Academy, the training division of Rapiscan Systems® , a leading manufacturer of security inspection equipment, has launched its new website - a fully digital and interactive resource, built with the customer front-of-mind.

In an industry first, the site provides access to the entire portfolio of training courses provided by the Learning Academy, also providing learning resources and support - making it easier to keep up to date, strengthen operational competence and business excellence.

Brian Reid, Global Director - Training and Education sets the scene “Over recent years we have seen technology, tools and approaches to training evolve, the launch of our new Learning Academy website marks an exciting step forward in the provision of quality training across the sectors we serve.”

“As a global training leader, developing and delivering a diverse range of training and educational programs in a relevant and accessible way has always been our priority and this new site puts everything at our customer’s fingertips.”

The launch of the Academy website marks a culmination of 18 months of development, involving extensive customer consultation and feedback at every stage. As a result, streamlined processes and an intuitive user experience make finding, selecting and requesting training effortless.

A flexible blended learning approach enables training and recertification to be delivered with ultimate convenience – through one of our training centers, at your preferred location, remotely or through digital learning options. With direct links to our Learning Management System (LMS), learning resources and digital learning options the new website brings everything together in one place.

“By making our entire portfolio available through the new website, training and resources are available on our customers’ terms - whether in the office, at home or on the go, we’re with you anywhere, anytime.” Brian continues.

“Recently, e-learning and virtual classrooms have become a customer priority as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts ways of working everywhere. In the past seven months alone, we have developed over 30 different e-learning courses in response to increased demand for training and learning delivery options beyond conventional classroom scenarios.”

As an OEM, Rapiscan has an in-depth understanding of customer needs, their markets and challenges, resulting in training that’s driven by real-world insight and expertise that standalone training providers simply cannot match.

“As a global business working locally, putting users in touch with local training specialists who can provide real-time responses 24/7, it was imperative that the new site gives users the ability to connect with local trainers and local training managers who are able to respond within their timeframe, via a few clicks, and are able to have focused conversations around their unique training needs.” Brian points out.

“We have taken on board customer feedback and the entire Learning Academy website is available in English and Spanish with supporting collateral and over 100 datasheets.”

The new Learning Academy website provides a complete solution for our customers’ educational and training needs. Looking ahead, analytics will identify learning trends and enable future learning courses to be developed based on interests and demands, meaning we will continue to put the customer first in everything we do.

www.rapiscansystems.com/learning-academy/

