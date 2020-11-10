elementsuite partners with Fridays to modernise HR technology

Elementsuite, a cutting-edge digital HR, Workforce Management and analytics software provider, is proud to announce its partnership with leading casual dining brand Fridays. Following an initial pilot, Fridays have selected the full package of elementsuite’s mobile-first products to modernise its HR technology.

With the COVID-19 disruption this year, elementsuite demonstrated their agility by deploying their engagement module, including COVID-19 self-reporting, across the Fridays estate in a matter of days. This proactive and nimble approach to handle unforeseen circumstances is one of the key reasons Fridays selected elementsuite.

There is a lot of complexity in the Fridays business, which means their HR solution needs to work seamlessly for their General Managers and supporting teams. With a passion to deliver a memorable guest experience, and bring that Fridays feeling no matter what day of the week or time of day. Fridays wanted a single solution that made these complexities feel simple.

Steve Elcock, CEO at elementsuite said “We’re thrilled to be working with such an iconic brand as Fridays. Our unique deployment methodology means we can implement at speed, enabling Fridays to start benefiting from our intuitive HR solution fast. The elementsuite approach delivers an intuitive mobile-first approach that’s tailored to their business and branded for a fully integrated feel”.

Erica Livermore, Chief Technology Officer at Fridays said “The key criteria for selecting elementsuite as our new HR system was the need for an intuitive, mobile friendly experience for all our people. The system delivers efficiencies and simplifies our complex shift and roster planning, and a joined-up approach to team engagement, recruitment and performance. The dashboards will give us real time visibility and analytics. We’re delighted at the speed and transparent approach elementsuite is using to implement our new system delivering tangible benefits in a matter of months rather than years”.

Fridays first opened in New York in 1965 with flowing cocktails and charismatic bartenders making every night feel like a Friday. Over 55 years later, we’re making Fridays famous again and proudly celebrating our heritage with simple, freshly made to order dishes with top-quality ingredients, vibrant new and classic cocktails full of energy & theatre, all handcrafted by our expert bartenders. All of which is complemented by consistently brilliant and iconic Fridays service and spirit of generosity.

Whether you’re out for a date, girls night or a family dinner, Fridays is here to help bring that Fridays Feeling, no matter what day of the week or time of day.

