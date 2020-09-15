KUGOO Electric Scooter Will Host 6th Anniversary Celebration This September with New Offers, Activities, and More

KUGOO Electric Scooter, an e-scooter design and distribution company that is working to meet the growing demand for electric scooter transportation in a COVID-19 world, this week announced to honor their 6th anniversary in business, they will be hosting a celebration.

To take place September 15th to the 30th, 2020, KUGOO will host a anniversary including games and activities for guests, like Lucky Draws, New User Coupons, Sign-in Prizes, and Preferred Rewards, as well as their latest e-scooter offers for interested buyers everywhere.

“We will be introducing some of our new e-scooters that are more powerful and dynamic than previous models,” said spokeswoman Maggie Lee. “In a time when more individuals want to travel solo on scooters as opposed to packed buses, trains, and subways, we are answering the call with an environmentally friendly option.”

KUGOO’s latest e-scooter series include: the G Series, packed with strong grip, wear-resistance, and smart safety features; the Kirin Series, conveniently designed for commuting with adjustable speeds and a luxury 500W motor; the Smart Series for smarter traveling; the S Series for those just getting started with e-scooters; and the B Series for easy bicycling.

“The increasing demand for electric scooters is fueling an industry that is growing faster than any other industry at this time,” said Lee. “In fact, the electric scooter market is expected to grow an annual growth rate of 7.7% from 2020 to 2030, reaching 40.2 billion USD in the next 10-years. We are proud to be part of this change.”

In order to slow the Corona virus spread around the world, minimized human-to-human contact is being promoted by governments. One way to stay in-line with these mandates is to travel solo, on e-scooters.

https://kugoo.eu