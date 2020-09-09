REPORT RECOGNISES MULTIPLE BENEFITS OF VIDEO GAMES DURING LOCKDOWN

An ISFE-commissioned Ipsos MORI report carried out during Q1 and Q2 to look at video game player behaviour during the pandemic shows that video games have been an important support for players’ mental health as well as for parents educating their children during Europe’s lockdown.

Key findings of the report include:

•Playtime increased weekly by 1.5 hours compared to the same period in 2019 among players aged 6-64 years old​, but decreased to pre-lockdown playtime as lockdown eased.

•14% claim to have discovered new video games​.

•30% of players say video games have helped them feel happier, less anxious and less isolated and 29% of players claim that video games had a positive impact on their mental health during lockdown​, especially those who play multi-player games.

•Parents played more with their children during the pandemic with 1 in 5 parents spending more time playing video games with their children during lockdown.

•1 in 5 parents agree that video games have helped with their child’s education and schooling​.

•Only 6% of players claim to have increased spend on video game play during lockdown.

ISFE Simon Little said: “This report reflects the huge efforts industry made and the role our members played during lockdown to keep our players safe, connected, fit, entertained and educated during the worst months of the crisis. We are particularly delighted to see the positive impact that video games have had on mental health, the increased engagement of parents, and recognition of the support that members’ educational games had on home schooling.”

