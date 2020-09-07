Helen Doron Educational Group's Commitment to Providing Children the Best Foundation

Complementing the unique methodology, which empowers children to reach their full potential, the global franchise continually introduces new ways of providing parents with the tools to support the wellbeing and happiness of their children.

The Helen Doron Educational Group is devoted to supporting parents in raising their children to reach their full potentials on all levels. The unique teaching methodology focuses on the development of cognitive abilities, as well as social, motor and musical skills, while stressing the body-mind connection in ways that are fun and stimulating. As a result, the educational franchise clearly lives up to its motto: Where Children Come First.

One of the latest innovations from the Helen Doron brand is yet another valuable video series and website blog: How to Raise Healthy Children. Hosted by certified nutritional therapist, Sonal Shah, the 13-part series explores a variety of different health and nutrition-related subjects. Parents are also welcome to submit any question they may have about the healthiest habits for their children., and receive a direct answer from the specialist.

This brand-new series highlights Helen Doron's commitment to the holistic development of the 'whole child', and is complemented perfectly by the popular A Moment with Helen video series, in which the brand's experienced founder explores the many aspects of raising bilingual children. The series includes the importance of starting as early as possible, how to easily gift your child with an additional mother tongue, why it is beneficial for children to be multilingual, and other interesting linguistic and educational subjects.

Values such as caring, tolerance and compassion for others and all living creatures, together with familiarizing children with the concept of taking responsibility for the environment, are in the forefront of all pedagogic materials and methods. The tremendous value that this brings to Helen Doron students, by focusing not only on lessons, but the additional benefit of nourishing the child’s natural curiosity and empathy. These ethics are absorbed and engrained in childhood and naturally becomes their blueprint for life. It is, therefore, no surprise that so many Helen Doron students grow up to become Helen Doron teachers themselves, passing on the lifelong values and skills that they learnt as children in the global network.

More Than a Business. A Way of Life

Awarded as the Best Children and Education Franchise in 2019 and leader in Global Mentorship 2020, Helen Doron Educational Group was founded in 1985 to teach children English as a Foreign Language and has more than 1,000 learning centres and kindergartens in 38 countries. Helen Doron's innovative and proven methodology is the creative inspiration behind the company's flagship franchise, Helen Doron English, together with Helen Doron Kindergartens, MathRiders, and Ready Steady Move! To date, the Group has taught nearly three million children to speak English, master maths, experience nature, and learn through movement. The network is rapidly expanding, while maintaining its core values and community spirit, combined with business success. We seek additional franchisees to penetrate new markets and business partners to expand its rich educational content and continue breaking new boundaries in children's education.

