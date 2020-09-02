Ava completes unified security merger

Ava, a unified security company, today announced the completion of the merger between Jazz Networks, a cybersecurity insider threat detection and response company, and Vaion, an end-to-end video security provider. Ava is now uniquely positioned to deliver unified cyber and physical security solutions to organizations worldwide.

“The only way to protect against hybrid cyber and physical security threats is to have a solution that can connect the dots across both domains,” said Tormod Ree, CEO, Ava. “In April, we announced our vision, and over the past five months, we have been connecting those dots. Working with new partners and helping organizations across industries protect their most valued assets: online and offline.”

Ava’s integrated cyber and video solution allows for separate analysis of data from all users, cameras, and servers.

The human-centric cyber solution (formerly by Jazz Networks) employs a powerful combination of policy, education and machine learning sensors to prevent IP theft and sabotage, improve cyber hygiene, and accelerate threat hunting.

The end-to-end video solution (formerly by Vaion) delivers proactive video security, and insight including integrated video and audio analytics uniquely powered by machine learning algorithms, intuitive installation processes, and a range of smart cameras. For maximum flexibility and agility, video can be viewed from anywhere with simple web and mobile interfaces.

“By identifying both cyber and physical security threats before they become incidents, organizations can take a more proactive security posture,” said Ree.

“Managing our physical and information security needs through a wider lens has become critical to protecting our entire operation,” said Bill Tom, Director of Information Technology and Cybersecurity of Grace Farms Foundation, whose part of its mandate is to combat Modern Slavery, Gender based violence and Environmental Crimes. “The Foundation carries out its work through the publicly available facilities and integrated programs of Grace Farms, an 80-acre property owned and operated by the Foundation with an even larger population accessing data. Ava allows us to leverage possible insider threat information into our overall physical security picture.”

The average total cost of a data breach in the U.S. has grown from $3.54M in 2006 to $8.19M in 2019, a 130% increase over 14 years. The pressure on chief information security officers (CISOs) and security teams, in general, has increased incrementally. It is imperative that organizations have a flexible, secure solution to prevent incidents from occurring rather than just documenting the damage reactively.

“Ava is driving innovation in the unified security market,” said Espen Riska, Atea. “It is no longer enough to protect against either physical or cyber threats. Organizations must account for the full spectrum of risk.”

As companies move toward a hybrid workforce structure with employees splitting time between working in-office and remote, organizations must reassess processes to keep IT staff from burning out, while at the same time efficiently managing distributed systems and assets.

“You can’t build firewalls around remote employees, businesses must empower and educate staff to make the right choices,” said Ree.

“We are excited to partner with Ava to bring innovative unified security solutions to our mutual customers,” said Urban Jansson, sales manager, Cygate. “Ava brings a unique understanding of the market’s pain points. Beyond protecting against physical and cyber threats, Ava understands that businesses don’t always have the in-house resources to monitor operations 24x7. Ava’s cutting edge use of machine learning and the cloud eases the burden on internal resources while proactively mitigating the risk.”

www.ava.uk

Founded in 2020, Ava’s vision as a unified security provider is to help organizations see, understand, and act on threats in real-time across both cyber and physical domains. The company offers best-in-class insider threat detection cybersecurity solutions and intelligent, end-to-end video security solutions to protect people, assets, and data. Security professionals leverage embedded machine learning to help recognize and investigate patterns, accurately see the whole threat picture, and respond quickly.

*Atea is an Ava reseller partner specializing in smart technologies and the Internet of Things.

*Cygate is an Ava reseller partner specializing in secure IT infrastructures.