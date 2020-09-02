Resulting IT move into SAP Test Automation with Tricentis partnership

Leading UK SAP Consultancy Resulting IT have announced their official partnership with Tricentis, the world’s #1 continuous testing platform.

Tricentis partners with a number of large SAP Systems Integrators. However, this partnership positions Resulting as the sole independent SAP consulting partner in the UK.

By working with Tricentis to deliver test automation, Resulting further expands its portfolio of business-side SAP consultancy services.

Stuart Browne, Managing Director of Resulting IT had this to say:

“At Resulting we’ve always encouraged customers to become more self-sufficient with SAP, and we strive to help them find ways to reduce cost, reduce risk, and increase the value of their SAP solution.

“Our partnership with Tricentis helps us to better achieve these goals by making SAP test automation straight forward and affordable, and will help our clients to reduce their reliance on large consulting firms to deliver test automation.”

The Resulting-Tricentis partnership coincides with Tricentis’ own announcement of their strategic partnership with SAP.

Karl Lamb, Director of Customer Success EMEA at Tricentis said of the Resulting Partnership:

“Resulting IT is a great fit for Tricentis. They have an excellent reputation as well as some of the most experienced and respected SAP experts in the UK. Resulting are trusted by their customers to provide independent, honest and practical advice, and strive to make customers self-sufficient.”

The Tricentis partnership adds to an impressive period of growth for Resulting which has seen them move to new head offices in Warrington and appear in the Northern Tech Fast Track for the 4th consecutive year.

Resulting was founded in 2004 to provide business-side consultancy and to assist SAP customers in becoming self-sufficient and less reliant on systems integrators.

Resulting are four times Northern Tech Fast Track winners (2017 - 2020) and finalists in the 2019 UK National Technology awards.