TSUBASA+ Features Captain Tsubasa in Real-world Football Gameplay

Overview of TSUBASA+

TSUBASA+ is a real-world game in which TSUBASA+Players create a real-world view of Yoichi Takahashi's internationally popular manga "Captain Tsubasa," which is loved by three generations of fans of every nationality.

Directed by Yoshiki Okamoto, who has created many Blockbuster game titles, TSUBASA+ explores the unique features of the Google Maps Platform allowing TSUBASA+Players to track their characters with GPS on their mobile phones and interact with the characters of Yoichi Takahashi's Captain Tsubasa and characters with images and names of football players used under license from FIFPRO Commercial Enterprises B.V., and Meiji Yasuda J.League.

When a TSUBASA+Player’s character checks in at one of the TSUBASA+ football stadiums scattered throughout the city, images of football players under license from FIFPRO Commercial Enterprises B.V. appear together with Captain Tsubasa football characters. TSUBASA+Players can then play one-to-one challenges with these character-players by stacking and releasing up to five, coloured energy-balls, and when they win, the character-players and TSUBASA+Players become TSUBASA+Teammates.

Each TSUBASA+Player selects and teams up with two character-players from his TSUBASA+Teammates to form a three-a-side, then TSUBASA+Players challenge each other. TSUBASA+Players feel the rush of adrenaline during team selection as they form their dream-team with Tsubasa Ozora and Kojiro Hyuga from Captain Tsubasa, or a powerful line-up with football players under license from FIFPRO Commercial Enterprises B.V.

TSUBASA+Players can strengthen their characters’ skills in challenge matches and in training sessions at TSUBASA+Stadiums. In addition to tuning their skills in challenge matches, TSUBASA+Players can build up their overall strength by using items that they can acquire when they have more than one of the same character-player in their squad of TSUBASA+Teammates.

Each TSUBASA+Player registers one of the scattered TSUBASA+Stadiums as their home stadium, and the level of their home stadium is increased by working with other TSUBASA+Players who register the same home stadium. Increasing the status of the home stadium will increase the chances of attracting celebrity character-players to the home stadium, and for the items gifted regularly at the home stadium to become more deluxe.

In addition, in consideration of the restraints for social-distance in countries around the world, substantial at-home functions have been built-in. While at home, TSUBASA+Players can teleport freely across the map for a limited period, warp to meet other TSUBASA+Players with follower-status, and compete in a time-limited challenge match at a TSUBASA+Stadium where the TSUBASA+Players have checked-in just after the warp-move or immediately before their challenge match.

In-game music directed by Taku Takahashi (m-flo)

The music for "TSUBASA+" was composed and produced by Taku Takahashi, from background music to sound effects (SE). Please enjoy the music that livens up the play at each scene, the sound that adds excitement to walking around the city on the MAP screen, the background music and the SE that increases tension of each challenge match.

Taku Takahashi (m-flo) comments

I am honoured to have participated in the production of this game created from such a world-famous publication. I composed music with the aim of connecting more and more people who love soccer, supporters, and football lovers through this game. I am really looking forward to playing with everyone.

Product Overview

Title: TSUBASA+ (Tsubasa Plus)

Genre: Real World Games

Supported models: Mobile phone (iOS/Android)

Release date: Autumn 2020 (TBC)

Price form: Free-to-play (Offers In-App Purchases)

Distribution Market: App Store / Google Play

Distributor/Developer: miraire Inc.

“Captain Tsubasa”

“Captain Tsubasa” is the work of manga artist, Yoichi Takahashi, staring a genius football player called Ozora Tsubasa. The story follows the growth of Tsubasa, his teammates and rivals. The first issue appeared in the manga magazine “Weekly Shonen Jump” on September 29, 1981. As the series developed, it featured also in such publications as “Shukan Young Jump” and “Grand Jump,” gaining considerable popularity. Over 70 million copies of the manga have been sold in Japan. Captain Tsubasa has also been adapted into a variety of media outlets, animated TV shows, OVAs and video games. The animated TV show has been broadcast in over 20 countries and regions like France, Italy, and Mexico with localized titles including “Oliver y Benji,” “Holly e Benji,” “Olive et Tom” & “Die tollen Fussballstars.” “Captain Tsubasa” is often mentioned as a favourite work of many football players worldwide, and conveys to many people around the world the joy of sport and the importance of having a dream. The series still continues in the "Captain Tsubasa Magazine".

About Yoshiki Okamoto

Born in 1961. From Ehime Prefecture. Game producer. In the early 1990s, he brought about the boom in the battle fighting game, “Street Fighter II.” Since then he has also been involved in the birth of masterpieces such as the “Resident Evil” series, the “Onimusha” series, and the “Monster Hunter” series, and has established himself as the top game creator in arcade and consumer games. As for smartphone game applications, in October 2013, he was involved in the development with Mixi Corporation to release “Monster Strike”. In 2014, the game grew to gain top sales in Japan on the AppStore and Google Play. As of December 2019, the cumulative total number of users in the world has exceeded 53 million. Currently, to achieve other breakthroughs, he is challenging himself by expanding into other genres. At present, he has announced challenges in various genres, and is expected to make further leap forward.

Google Maps Platform

The Google Maps Platform is a service that provides static and dynamic maps, street view images, 360° views and other features to applications and websites through SDK and API. Developers can create content that combines original content and maps to create interactive maps. GMP also provides the best route to the destination based on real-time traffic conditions, and functions to display more than 100 million spots in the world with telephone numbers and addresses.

☆Taku Takahashi (m-flo, block.fm, OTAQUEST)

DJ and producer. Formed m-flo together with VERBAL and LISA in 1998. As a solo artist, he produces and remixes Japanese and foreign artists music, also supervising soundtracks in various fields such as animation, drama/movies, and games. "Incoming... TAKU Remix", released in 2010, was awarded No.1 on the annual chart in the category on the world's largest dance music distribution site "beatport", and also become the first Japanese artist to win "beatport MUSIC AWARDS 2011 TOP TRACKS". In the club scene, he has won 1st place in the domestic section of the LOUD “DJ50/50” for three consecutive years. Becoming a leading player as one of the top DJ in Japan. The latest m-flo album "KYO" and the latest single from the loves series "m-flo♡chelmico RUN AWAYS" are now on sale.

MIRAIRE Inc.

Miraire is derived from the Japanese “mirai” meaning “the future” and the Latin “ire” meaning “to go” or “walk.” New encounters are more frequently had by moving about and meeting people, especially when we walk. With advances in technology and the Internet we lose the motivation to move and the opportunity for society to evolve. As the Internet expands into our daily lives the tendency to become solitary increases. Miraire uses the technology X Reality® to create fun, motivating outdoor activities for people to interact.

Miraire Inc. https://miraire.com

Head Office: Nishi-ku, Yokohama

