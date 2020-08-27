ISFE PUBLISHES ANNUAL KEY FACTS ON EUROPE’S VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

76% of industry revenue now digital, 3% overall growth in EU revenue and 51% of Europeans playing games

Ahead of the world’s biggest, now virtual video games event, gamescom, this week, ISFE publishes its annual “Key Facts”, celebrating one of the fastest growing creative industries in the EU in numbers. The insightful report ISFE Key Facts presents the economic, societal and demographic highlights of Europe’s video games sector.

ISFE’s annual update on Europe’s video games industry reveals a series of insightful facts

ISFE’s Chairman, Olaf Coenen, said:“This will be a year none of us will forget and our 2020 report will no doubt tell an unusual story. 2019 saw our sector continue to play a considerable part in Europe’s digital success, largely due to its creative talent and capacity for innovation with digital sales representing 76 % of the revenue in key European markets. The 2019 data also illustrates the diversity of our audience with women representing 45% of Europe’s video game players.”

Supplementing this look back at data from 2019, on 28 August, data related to the sector during Europe’s lockdown will be presented at the gamescom congress. Join the virtual session on video games, EU policy priorities and the impact of Covid-19 here.

Key Facts 2020 – highlights

European revenue grew 3% over the year and now totals €21.6 bn. Since 2014, revenue has grown by 55% in the key European markets covered by GameTrack.

Digital revenue continues to grow, increasing to 76 % in 2019 (74% in 2018), Revenue from consoles remains stable representing 43% of the total. Streaming and on-demand gameplay represent €324 million in the key European markets.

More than 51% of Europeans aged 6-64 play video games and the average age of video gameplayers in the EU is 31 years old . 45% of EU video gameplayers are female.

In 2019, the average weekly video game play time was 8.6 hours, average weekly time spent on social media was 14 hours and average weekly time watching TV/VOD was 25 hours.

Pan-European self and co-regulation for minor protection: +35 countries in Europe use ISFE’s PEGI age rating and descriptor system for video games and further age rating and descriptor system for video games and further national consumer education programmes have been launched this year to raise awareness of PEGI, parental control tools and reponsible gameplay.

The full report is accessible here. Data used in the publication is extracted from GameTrack and GSD reports: https://www.isfe.eu/data-key-facts/

Any journalist interested in topics relevant to ISFE is welcome to get in touch with us for information or individual briefings.

www.isfe.eu

@ISFE_Games

Players are at the heart of what we do

Since 1998, ISFE has ensured that the voice of a responsible games ecosystem is heard and understood, that its creative and economic potential is supported and celebrated, and that players around the world continue to enjoy great video game playing experiences.

ISFE represents the video games industry in Europe and is based in Brussels, Belgium. Our membership comprises national trade associations in 18 countries across Europe which represent in turn thousands of developers and publishers at national level. ISFE also has as direct members the leading European and international video game companies.