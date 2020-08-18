Global Digital Consultancy Expands to Germany, Adding Jobs in Berlin

Avenue Code, the leading software consultancy for full-service digital evolution solutions, has just opened its doors in Berlin. Based in San Francisco, with delivery centers in Brazil, Montréal, New York City, and the Netherlands, Avenue Code already serves several iconic brands in Europe. After expanding to the Netherlands at the end of 2019, Berlin was the obvious destination for 2020.

Avenue Code’s Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Zeo Solomon, explained that Berlin emerged as the best choice for several reasons: “Germany is not only the European Union’s largest economy; it’s also one of the world’s largest and most stable trading countries, offering a secure, highly developed political and economic framework. Recently, Germany has been cultivating a diversified workforce, nurturing innovations, and providing economical and financial incentives to foreign investors.”

Berlin is attracting several promising startups and top global talent, confirming its reputation as Europe’s primary innovation and technology hub. “Our new Berlin office enables us to continue staying in front of innovation, cultivating ideas from Europe and attracting top talent,” stated Ulyana Zilbermints, Global VP of Business Development. Solomon emphasized Avenue Code’s innovation culture fit with Berlin, explaining that the consultancy chose Berlin “for its vibrant and dynamic culture that has attracted some of the brightest technological minds from all around the world.” Over the next year, the consultancy hopes to add 100 new jobs at its Berlin office.

Avenue Code’s clients include Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Brazil, Canada, and Europe, where the firm serves diverse industries like healthcare, FinTech, automotive, and retail. Zilbermints expressed that “Berlin is a strategic location to expand our offerings, transitioning healthcare to virtual reception/telehealth, optimizing banking and payment systems, and converting retail to virtual malls.”

Rick Lefevere, Regional Business Development Manager for Europe, added that “Opening our Germany office is the logical step in expanding Avenue Code Europe, offering digital transformation solutions that help companies adapt and thrive in these challenging times.” Avenue Code’s European innovation office is positioned to help clients in multiple verticals adapt to the new realities of a post-COVID economy by driving digital evolution and adopting a distributed model, all while bringing new jobs to Berlin.

Avenue Code is the leading software consultancy for full-service digital evolution solutions (www.avenuecode.com). Since 2008, the firm has partnered with Fortune 100 companies and enterprise organizations in every vertical to accelerate innovation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Avenue Code has offices in Brazil, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Zeo Solomon

Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, US

Ulyana Zilbermints

Global VP of Business Development, US

Rick Lefevere

Regional Business Development Manager for Europe, NL



