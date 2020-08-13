Complete contents of Recipharm’s Ashton-under Lyne pharmaceutical manufacturing facility under the hammer

Global liquidation specialists Maynards Europe and Liquidity Services are to sell the complete contents of Recipharm’s Ashton-under-Lyme pharmaceutical facility by online auction on October 22. The project will include logistics partners offering turnkey solutions to relocate and recommission equipment globally.

Recipharm is one of the five largest pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organisations in the world. The sale, which arises from the restructuring of Recipharm’s global business, offers a unique opportunity for manufacturers of solid dose, dry powder inhalers, semi-solids and liquids to augment facilities and production by acquiring assets in this field.

The Ashton facility has extensive experience in manufacturing and packaging tablets and capsules with over 50 years as a contract manufacturer. The site produced over 115 different product codes and is certified to manufacture human and veterinary drugs.

Its capabilities include granulation, compression, coating, blending and packaging cells along with pilot plants, laboratories and associated general equipment throughout. In all the sale will offer more than 500 lots.

Modern production equipment on offer in the auction comes from German, Swiss & Italian suppliers and includes:

• Bosch TPR 500 50-Station Die Tablet Press (2015) including Deduster & CEIA THS/PH 21N Metal Checker

• Pharmatron AT 4 BHC Automatic Tablet Tester

• (2) Kilian T300-32 EU-B, (2) T100 18/ EU-B & (1) TX30AM Tablet Presses

• (2) Kilian RQ100 Tablet Testers

• Manesty Tablet Presses

• (2) Glatt GS180 Cone Mills

• Glatt WST-V 60/300 Fluid Bed Dryer

• Glatt VG 400-D Granulator

• Aeromatic T6, T5 and T2 Fluid Bed Dryers

• Aeromatic PMA 800 and PMA 300 Mixers / Granulators

• (3) Lock Inspection MET30+ Metal Detectors

• (3) Kraemer E2000-750 & E2000-750TR Dedusters

• (10) DT Stokes Dedusters

• Riddhi Pharma RDTD-24 Tray Dryer

• (3) Manesty Accela-Cota Coaters

• Complete pRED (MSD), Blending, Dry Powder Inhaler and General Packaging Lines Throughout

All equipment has been professionally cleaned and purged. Recipharm staff remain as to assist in answering technical questions, providing data and assisting with sales and equipment removal from site.

“Effectively we are selling a complete turnkey solution to manufacture solid dose, semi-solids and liquids,” said Daniel Gray, Managing Director (UK) of Maynards Europe.

“If the last few months have taught us anything, it is that medical advancement and preparedness have never been more critical than now, so it is vital that these world-class facilities are re-purposed in as effective a manner as possible.”

For sales catalogue visit: www.AllSurplus.com/Recipharm

