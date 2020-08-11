Planet of finance launches the Club Deal for innovative projects seeking funding from $100K up to $100M across 25 sectors

Launched in 2016 by former private bankers, Planet of finance is a social network that brings together private and professional investors as well as financial advisors and private bankers.

Planet of finance is launching the Club Deal, a publishing platform where entrepreneurs can directly post investment projects in order to find co-investors among the POF community.

Planet of finance’ growing international network now includes thousands of private and professional investors from across 100 countries. They totalize over +200 B in combined placing power/AUM.

The Club Deal is meant to act as an exclusive connecting platform that supports entrepreneurs in raising capital for innovative projects that need funding from $100 K up to $100 M across 25 sectors such as : Real Estate, Infrastructure, AI, Blockchain, Robotics, FinTech, Banking, Renewable Energies and many more.

"Planet of finance's Club Deal is the easiest and shortest path between innovative investment projects and smart investors around the world.” Olivier Collombin, Founder

www.planetoffinance.com/club-deal