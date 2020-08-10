Investment advisory firm Wealth Excel launches for small businesses and high-income earners

Wealth Excel, LLC has launched as a hybrid consulting and investment advisory firm catering to the needs of profitable small business owners and high-income earners.

Wealth Excel is a highly specialized financial advisory company focused on wealth creation for profitable small business owners through an array of tax-saving strategies, private retirement funding, and custom-built investment options.

Its founder, Aleksander Dyo, is a serial entrepreneur and investor in several other ventures. Aleksander brings his clients real-life experience and provides practical advice. He understands the power of the valuable strategies and resources to maximize the growth and protection for the business owners.

In 2012 Aleksander co-founded Profectus Wealth Management and Profectus Financial, providing financial planning and wealth management services for high-income and high-net-worth individuals. In 2020, Wealth Excel was launched as a hybrid of the two companies' services, focusing on small business owners and high-income earners.

"Pre-tax Wealth Creation Blueprint is our signature strategy that enables business owners to convert their taxable profits to an asset protected tax-deferred "retirement trust" account," said Aleksander Dyo. "It is designed to achieve maximum tax deduction, minimum asset exposure, and maximum tax deferral growth. This strategy converts money that would have been paid in income taxes into retirement wealth and provides an opportunity for investment gains through the construction of a highly strategic and diversified portfolio."

"Wealth Excel's clients who have implemented "WE Blueprint" saved, on average, $150K in income taxes per year. They have built up a significant monetary resource and felt much stronger about their financial foundation that should last for future generations to come", said Angie Tassone, Director of Business Relationships.

Wealth Excel, headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, is a highly specialized consulting and investment advisory company providing wealth-growth solutions for profitable small business owners through comprehensive tax-saving strategies, private retirement funding, and custom-built investment opportunities. Launched in 2020, the Wealth Excel team has over 30 years of combined experience serving the needs of high-income and high-net-worth clientele nationwide.