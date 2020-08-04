Siam Park remains unrivaled: Water Kingdom voted world’s best water park for 7th time

Siam Park has made history again! Once more, it has shown that it remains unrivalled among water parks, having received, for the seventh consecutive year, TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Award as the Best Water Park in the World. This recognition joins a long list of awards that recognize the success of Siam Park's management based on a perfect combination of quality, innovation and excellence.

Among these, the Plaque for Merit in Tourism to the public-private collaboration for the modernisation of the Mature Destinations, a prestigious Award of the Council of Ministers of the Government of Spain that was presented to Siam Park by the President of the Government of Spain, Mariano Rajoy, in 2016. Furthermore, the European Star Award, which Siam Park received in 2019 for the eighth consecutive year as the "Best Water Park in Europe", a distinction awarded by the leading magazine and reference in the assessment of theme parks, Kirmes & Park Revue. As such, no other travel destination in Europe counts with such a representation of world-class parks of attractions as the Canary Islands.

Awaiting the Reopening

Since closing its doors on March 15, 2020 due to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19, Siam Park has continued to share content with its followers on social networks, inviting them to dream of a return to normality in which adrenaline, excitement and fun are the protagonists. On one occasion, it has even reached over 50 million people on its Facebook page with a viral video of its famous Singha attraction, which has gone around the world and had an unprecedented impact. This success, with results that continue to grow exponentially every day, reinforces the Park's ongoing commitment to excellence.

Adrenaline and Fun for the Entire Family

In addition to its spectacular attractions, the beauty of this park is, in itself, an incomparable attraction, and nothing compares to being able to enjoy unique attractions in the world, in an unprecedented venture in an environment of lush vegetation and Thai design and decoration. Visitors can experience first-hand the sensations that Tower of Power and its 28-meter-high slide produce; Singha, and many other impressive state-of-the-art attractions without which a holiday in Tenerife would be incomplete.

For those who are looking for relaxation in an exclusive atmosphere, Siam Park offers Siam Beach, the beach with the heavenly artificial waves in the Canary Islands, where the incredible waves of The Wave Palace break. Siam Park, located in Adeje, Tenerife, is a place where good weather and fun are guaranteed all year round, therefore, being an absolute “must” for any visitor to the Canary Islands.

Among the latest innovations at Siam Park is Patong Rapids, which beats by far the already incredible Mekong Rapids. It is even faster and runs through 235 meters of length with a zone of complete darkness, making you experience a unique sensation of speed and adrenaline. In addition, the little ones can enjoy Coco Beach, a new children's area to live great adventures in the company of their family. In addition, they can play around a great fountain and a dry jungle area with bridges, towers, obstacles and nets on Bodhi Trail.

