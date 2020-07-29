The Amdon Group Debuts NODMA, an All-In-One Online Learning Platform and Science Lesson Library

As educators worldwide faced the challenge of transitioning their classes to a web-based learning environment earlier this year, the Amdon Group (“Amdon”) fast-tracked development of its comprehensive new online learning platform, NODMA. Complete with hundreds of interactive learning objects and pre-crafted lesson units to meet today’s science performance standards, NODMA is designed to help teachers improve STEM education at the elementary, middle, and high school levels for both distance learning and face-to-face classes. Following successful teacher trials in Asia, North America and Africa, Amdon officially released NODMA on 27 July 2020, and is inviting educators to sign up for free.

New NODMA Platform Allows K–12 Teachers to Easily Create, Share, and Deliver Interactive Content With Free, Premium, or Unlimited Plans...

NODMA features three components:

· Writer allows teachers to create and bring together all of their digital assets in a single, easy-to-use eBook.

· Classroom enables educators to develop new classes or import from Google, distribute content to students, receive assignments, provide feedback, and collect data on student engagement and performance.

· Reader seamlessly integrates digital content so teachers and students can access all learning materials in one convenient place.

Additional functionality will be rolled out by early August, including live class video-conferencing within Reader at the click of a button and the ability for teachers to share and collaborate on eBooks, so they can divide and conquer lesson planning and content development.

Amdon sought input from educators worldwide and found they wanted the ability to integrate content from multiple sources in an easy-to-use format with robust teaching and organization features—but without the headaches of complex technology or incompatible sources. The company responded to the challenge with a flexible and customizable ‘eBook’ framework based on the proven PageWerkz technology, and added the interactive widgets teachers need to make lessons meaningful and engaging for students. Feedback from teachers who used the system has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Science can be a challenging subject to teach with distance learning. Fortunately, NODMA made it easy to teach difficult science concepts online. This will really help me and my colleagues brave the new normal in education. Definitely, a must-have for every science educator!“ says Jethro A. Odoy Tacunan, a teacher in the Philippines.

Tracy Kirsten, a Physical Science educator from South Africa, praised the platform’s ability to engage and empower learners: “A NODMA eBook is an all-in-one package which engages and stimulates the senses in an exciting way that is appropriate for this generation – a brilliant multimedia digital resource that motivates and empowers students to take control of their learning!”

Pamela Gullotti Diez, a digital literacy coach in North Carolina USA, is equally enthusiastic about the new platform. “NODMA is the perfect tool for educators. It gives us the ability to easily create interactive eBooks that allow for differentiation, versatility, and accessibility, all from one platform. I love how the features enable me to quickly add text, images, audio, video, interactive content, quizzes, and more, so I can take my digital content to the next level,” she noted.

“With what covid-19 has done to schooling worldwide, the huge repertoire of ready-made lessons that teachers can adapt from, and a growing library of interactive learning objects in NODMA is our answer to the challenges faced by teachers everywhere, when their students cannot meet them in person. Whether you’re a school teacher or a private tutor, we are with you on this journey. So I invite all teachers of STEM and Science to join us in this rapidly growing and vibrant community of educators to make a difference in our students’ lives,” says Mr. Eric Lam, Founder and CEO of The Amdon Group.

Educators worldwide can sign up for free at NODMA.com and become an Advocate to receive premium content. Schools, school districts, private tutors and tutoring companies interested in virtual classroom and advanced reporting features or establishing their own white-labeled NODMA platform can call Amdon at +6597833389 or email enquiry@amdon.com

Developed by the Amdon Group, NODMA is an all-in-one online learning platform built on the company’s proprietary PageWerkz technology with fully integrated access to the award-winning ScienceWerkz learning resources. It is designed to help K–12 teachers incorporate high-quality, interactive STEM materials in a flexible, easy-to-use, eBook format that is ideally suited to both distance-learning and classroom environments. NODMA provides everything educators need to create, share, and deliver digital content whether online or in person.

https://www.NODMA.com

The Amdon Group is a global EdTech player and provider of interactive content and inquiry-based pedagogical resources, especially in STEM Education and Corporate Learning. Since its establishment in 1999, we have empowered more than 50,000 students and professionals across the globe to transform their learning vision into reality.