AVA WELCOMES NICK MAXWELL AS GENERAL MANAGER UK/MEA/APAC

Ava, a unified security company, today announced former Titus executive, Nick Maxwell, has joined the company as general manager of the UK, MEA and APAC. Maxwell brings expertise in building and leading global teams and will play a strategic role in the launch of Ava’s unified security solution in these critical markets.

Leads team of unified security experts to accelerate Ava’s global growth...

“We are excited to have Nick join the team. We launched Ava in April to address growing market demand for unified security solutions,” said Tormod Ree, CEO of Ava. “Nick’s leadership style and relationships in the UK, MEA, and APAC will allow us to bring these solutions to businesses that operate both locally and globally. Our vision is for organizations to take an integrated approach to physical and cybersecurity.”

Maxwell’s team includes Neil Handley who brings 27 years of experience in the physical security industry. Handley brings the depth of knowledge and expertise needed to take Ava’s Vaion intelligent video security business to the next level. Matthew Piotrowski also joins the team bringing vast experience in cybersecurity and specifically, the MEA region.

“Ava is a company that not only leads the industry with pioneering technology, but it is a company that understands how to listen and truly collaborate with its customers and strategic industry partners,” said Nick Maxwell, Ava’s General Manager of the UK, MEA, and APAC. “It is the company’s culture that caught my attention. Ava recognizes and values the interests of all stakeholders including its employees and product development teams. As a result, Ava is positioned to lead the market in delivering a next-generation intelligent platform to protect global organizations from both insider and external threats.”

Ava is the only provider, under one roof, to give organizations full visibility into potential multi-faceted attacks. Ava’s machine learning-powered cyber and video solutions are easy to use, and give security professionals access to quality, timely data that can be shared across the security organization for actionable insight.

Ava intelligent video security solutions

Ava’s philosophy is to prevent threats rather than watch them escalate. The company addresses the need for a scalable intelligent video security solution across markets—government, retail, commercial, healthcare, and education. By taking a proactive approach to security, Ava’s (Vaion) end-to-end intelligent video system detects and addresses threats as incidents unfold through real-time data intelligence. This is made possible through the use of AI and a neural network that mimics the human brain’s ability to recognize patterns and categorize images.

The end-to-end video solution includes a video management system with integrated video and audio analytics powered by machine learning algorithms, analytics appliances, intuitive installation processes, and a range of smart cameras.

Ava cybersecurity solutions

Ava’s (Jazz Networks) cybersecurity platform allows global organizations to improve cyber hygiene through an award-winning solution that protects what matters most to customers—their people, data, and reputation. Ava’s approach to cybersecurity delivers a human-centric solution for insider threat detection and response. Through continuously training employees and monitoring cyber hygiene, organizations are able to reduce the attack surface and protect data by combining deep visibility, rigorous policies, and machine learning-based algorithms.

Why unified security?

Ava helps organizations across industries address the growing issue of hybrid attacks through a holistic approach that is flexible, simple, and, most of all, comprehensive. By identifying patterns and anomalies that span the physical and cyber domains, Ava is able to exchange data and events.

“Ava is leading the way for unified security in EMEA. We’ve got a strong and growing partner base and I’m excited to have the opportunity to accelerate the company’s expansion across both geographies and vertical markets,” said Maxwell.

As a global company, headquartered in London, with offices in New York, and Oslo, Ava’s vision as a unified security provider is to help organizations monitor, understand, and act on threats in real-time across both cyber and physical domains. The company offers best-in-class insider threat detection cybersecurity solutions and intelligent, end-to-end video security solutions to protect people, assets, and data. Security professionals leverage embedded machine learning to help recognize and investigate patterns, accurately see the whole threat picture, and respond quickly. You can learn more at this link.