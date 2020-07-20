VAMOS TALENTO AND SEVEN STARS TALENT ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC UK AND US PARTNERSHIP

We are proud to announce that Vamos Talento Ltd (VT) founded by Renu Chawla FCCA, have entered into a forward thinking, strategic partnership with Seven Stars Talent Inc (SST), a US based Talent Agency founded by President & CEO Lynda Arnold. This is thought to be the first of its kind among Talent Agencies and we are very excited to share this fantastic expansion.

Both our Agencies share the same unified goal of supporting our clients through every stage of their journeys to realising their dreams. With our core values and mission statements aligned, both Lynda and I are delighted to be leaders creating what we envision as a bold new strategy for Talent Agencies to offer quality, trained and skilled professionals in an ever changing industry on a global scale.

Agreeing to a straight commission share deal while capping commission percentages to its shared clients, in accordance with US based SAG- AFTRA, WGA and AEA standards, allows their newly aligned client roster to avoid any possible surcharges or higher commission costs associated with international talent representation.

This directly benefits the client, whom both agencies value as partners, by keeping their money in their pockets and allows both SST and VT to continue to selectively grow their talent base to meet expanding worldwide production needs.

SST, with offices in LA and NY, has a diverse roster of talent representing performers for television, film, stage, voiceover, commercial, live performances such as cruises and theme parks and recently began representing writers. Vamos Talento, based in London, represents artists primarily for film, television, commercials, voiceover, stage, live performances such as cruises, theme parks and hotel resorts.